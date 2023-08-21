The Orangeburg Touchdown Club will hold its first meeting of the 2023 season Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Orangeburg County Library Conference Center.

The club looks to spotlight football achievement in Orangeburg County and surrounding areas. Legendary South Carolina State University head football coach Willie Jeffries returns to emcee the event while current head coach Buddy Pough will give a rundown of the Bulldogs as they prepare to open the 2023 season Aug. 26 against Jackson State in Atlanta.

Former Wofford head football coach Mike Ayers will be the guest speaker for the opening meeting, and high school coaches from the area have been invited to give an update on their teams and a synopsis of their seasons.

The meeting will also feature the weekly Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for a buffet lunch, catered by Buck Ridge Plantation, followed by the program beginning at Noon. Tickets can be purchased at the door for non-members for $20.