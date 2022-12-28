ORANGEBURG COUNTY BASKETBALL TOURNEY: Bruins claim title

The title will stay in Orangeburg as the Bruins defeated Ridgeland-Hardeeville 78-34 Wednesday in the final of the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson outscored the Jaguars 30-11 in the third quarter led by Maurion Gordon’s six points.

Brykel Washington led the Bruins with 13 points while Horaces Jacques finished with 11 points and Jeremiah Jacques finished with 10 points.

Washington, Keith Smith and Jamari Williams were each selected to the All-Tournament team for O-W while Jeremiah Jacques was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Battery Creek 58, Lake Marion 43: Battery Creek defeated Lake Marion 58-43 Wednesday to clinch seventh-place at the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament.

Lake Marion took an early 12-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Dolphins battled back to tie the game 23-23 at halftime.

Battery Creek was able to build a seven-point lead midway through the third quarter and pushed the lead to double digits in the fourth.

“This is a huge win for us,” Battery Creek head coach CJ Brown said. “We’ve been struggling for a while, and to end the year (with a win) is big.”

Kanye Freeman led the Dolphins with 18 points while Savion Isom finished with 15 points and was named to the All-Tournament team.

Lake Marion was led by Jaiven Jamison’s 11 points. Terrence Shaw and Jahkye Deas each finished with nine points. Deas was named to the All-Tournament team.

Lake Marion will open region play Jan. 6 on the road at Bishop England. Battery Creek will travel to face North Charleston Jan. 6.

“This win really helps as head into region play,” Brown said. “We have some confidence going forward, this (win) proves we can do it if we play together as a team for a full 32 minutes.

Bethune-Bowman 43, Edisto 31: Bethune-Bowman earned a fifth-place finish at the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament after a 43-31 win over Edisto Wednesday.

“This is big for us,” Bethune-Bowman head coach Charles McCray said. “It’s two in a row, now we have to take this momentum in region play.”

Both teams struggled to score early as Bethune-Bowman held a 7-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Mohawks would push the lead to 19-11 at halftime.

Bethune-Bowman would push the lead to double digits shortly after the intermission, and controlled the game for a majority of the second half. Bryson Robinson led the Mohawks with 12 points while Jacory Judson finished with nine points.

Despite the win, McCray said there is still plenty to work on before the Mohawks take the court again.

“We still need to work on not turning the ball over, and slowing down (on offense),” McCray said. “Sometimes we get a steal and try to play one-on-three or one-on-four and turn it over. If we execute and slow down then we’re effective. The message to the team is stay humble, stay hungry and be relentless”

Edisto was led by Jaylon Jennings and Jalen Felder who each had eight points. Cougars head coach Herman Johnson said his team is like Jekyll and Hyde.

“You never know which one you’re going to get,” Johnson said. “It comes and goes, but they’re not focused on basketball. I don’t know where they’re heads are, but it’s not basketball.”

Johnson said his team needs to get back to the fundamentals.

“We’re inconsistent, we don’t hustle and our intensity on defense is gone,” Johnson said. “We have to get back to the basics, and we’ll make sure to address it in our upcoming practices.”

Bethune-Bowman’s Terrance McFadden was named to the All-Tournament team while Jennings was Edisto’s representative.

Estill 59, C.A. Johnson 39: In the third-place game, Estill jumped out to a 21-8 first quarter and coasted to a 59-39 victory over C.A. Johnson.

Jamaris Miller led the Gators with 15 points while Kavon Chisolm added 12 points in being named to the All-Tournament team.

“We’re working on team building and getting our guys reps against high quality competition,” Estill head coach Roman Singleton said. “We wanted to come out and make a statement. I’m so proud of (Kavon) he was just an animal along with (Xavier Garvin) and (Miller). It’s a good core that plays together.”

C.A. Johnson was led by Emmanuel Young who had 11 points while Brandon Wise added six points. Caleb Pearson was Hornet’s representative on the All-Tournament team.

Garvin had nine points for the Gators while Angelo Lewis added eight points in the victory.

“We played exceptionally well (in this tournament),” Singleton said. “But, we learned that when you take a step up in the level of competition it’s important you come prepared or else you’re going to get your butt kicked.”