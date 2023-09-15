In an extraordinary act of leadership, Keith Parks, athletic director at North Middle High School, recently utilized the school's lunch period to register the entire varsity basketball team with the NCAA Clearing House Eligibility Center.

This proactive step by Parks will open doors for these young men, making them eligible to receive scholarship funds and offers from Division 1, 2, and 3 universities.

The Orangeburg County School District has always been proud of student development, nurturing both academic and extracurricular talents. Parks' recent initiative demonstrates a commitment to prepare student-athletes for a prosperous future in sports and academics alike.

"When you're on the court, every play matters," Coach Parks said. "But off the court, every decision, every opportunity, every mentor can change the trajectory of your life. I've been blessed to have those opportunities, and now I want to give back to the next generation."

According to the National Collegiate Athletic Association, only about 2% of high school athletes are awarded athletic scholarships to compete in college. Parks' proactive steps greatly increase the chances for these students to be among that percentage.

"You're not just coaching them for the season; you're coaching them for life," Parks said. "This isn't just about basketball; it’s about broadening their horizons and setting them up for academic and personal success."

This act will extend far beyond the basketball court and the classrooms of North Middle High School. It sets a precedent and provides a model for how educators can go the extra mile to secure the futures of their students, integrating both their athletic and academic endeavors into a unified vision for success.

"Coach Parks' actions show what our educational mission is all about —creating pathways for our students to thrive in multiple aspects of their lives," said Debra Norman, principal of North Middle/High School. "The scholarship opportunities that may arise from this can significantly lessen the financial burden on families and open new doors for our students."

As a result of Parks' leadership, all coaches at North Middle High School will now register their respective teams with the clearinghouse.