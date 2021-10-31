HS VOLLEYBALL: Familiar foes meet for title

Familiar foes will meet Monday to decide the Class A volleyball Lower State championship.
Region rivals Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Branchville will face off for a third time after splitting its two regular-season region matches. In the first meeting, Branchville swept the Lady Red Raiders 3-0 while B-E returned the favor to end the regular season 3-1. Branchville won the tie-breaker by way of number of sets won and will host Monday's match beginning at 6 p.m.
The Lady Yellow Jackets have yet to drop a set in the playoffs with 3-0 victories over Military Magnet, East Clarendon and Palmetto Scholar Academy.
Branchville's offense is led by Brianna Wiles who is averaging nearly 16 kills per game in the playoffs while Mary Grace Vallentine has averaged nearly seven kills through the first three rounds.
Riley Shuler had a season-high 34 assists in the first round against Military Magnet. She turned in a 35 assist performance in the third round against Palmetto Scholar Academy.
Branchville head coach Ron Nester said he has played a number of different players this season due to injuries and sickness, but it has increased the depth of his team.
After winning the Class A championship in 2019, Branchville was knocked out by Lake View in the second round of the condensed 2020 tournament.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt advanced out of the Lower State last season to play for the Class A state championship. The Lady Red Raiders defeated two one-seeds before falling to Southside Christian in the final.
B-E head coach Deanna Merchant's goal at the start of the season was to win the region, in hopes of having a little easier road back to the state championship game. While that didn't happen, B-E has once again become giant killers beating one-seeds Carvers Bay and Lake View. They will try to knock off another in Branchville Monday.
The Lady Red Raiders have been led by Elaney Sanders, who had 24 kills and 28 assists in wins over Carvers Bay and Lake View. Reagan Johnson has averaged nearly 10 kills through the postseason while Gracen Zeigler is averaging over 17 assists.
B-E swept Johnsonville in round one before sweeping Carvers Bay. The Lady Red Raiders dropped its third set against Lake View, but quickly finished off the Lady Gators to advance to Monday's Class A final.