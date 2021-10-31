HS VOLLEYBALL: Familiar foes meet for title

Familiar foes will meet Monday to decide the Class A volleyball Lower State championship.

Region rivals Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Branchville will face off for a third time after splitting its two regular-season region matches. In the first meeting, Branchville swept the Lady Red Raiders 3-0 while B-E returned the favor to end the regular season 3-1. Branchville won the tie-breaker by way of number of sets won and will host Monday's match beginning at 6 p.m.

The Lady Yellow Jackets have yet to drop a set in the playoffs with 3-0 victories over Military Magnet, East Clarendon and Palmetto Scholar Academy.

Branchville's offense is led by Brianna Wiles who is averaging nearly 16 kills per game in the playoffs while Mary Grace Vallentine has averaged nearly seven kills through the first three rounds.

Riley Shuler had a season-high 34 assists in the first round against Military Magnet. She turned in a 35 assist performance in the third round against Palmetto Scholar Academy.

Branchville head coach Ron Nester said he has played a number of different players this season due to injuries and sickness, but it has increased the depth of his team.