Holly Hill Academy standout signs with Pfeiffer basketball

Basketball player Ethan Stokes of Holly Hill Academy signed to play collegiate basketball at Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, North Carolina.

“Without a doubt it was the way that everyone treated me when I went up on a tour at the university," Stokes said. "Coach Schoch (Pfeiffer head basketball coach Pete Schoch) took the time out of his day and sat down and had a heart-to-heart conversation with me and my mom for some time. After that, everything kind of just fell in place.

“Also, while I was up on the university campus, they had a student center named Stokes Student Center with my last name being Stokes."

“My mom was making a lot of little jokes. I knew I was home and about three days after my tour, I called the coaches there and let them know that I had made my decision to attend Pfeiffer University," he said.

Stokes averaged 22 points per game and shot 47% from the three-point line in his senior season at HHA.

“I’m a leader before anything. I believe I play very good team ball and I’m the type of player to do anything that the team needs me to do," he said.