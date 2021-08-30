HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: O-W tournament is prep for season

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School played host to the Bruinette Classic volleyball tournament Saturday. O-W head coach Denolis Wright said the event is to help teams prepare for the upcoming season.
“We have a lot of different schools, from a lot of different classifications,” Wright said. “There are strong teams all over the state, regardless of size, so this gives teams a chance to see where they are.”
O-W defeated Wilson in the gold bracket final while region foes Branchville and Bamberg-Ehrhardt faced off in the final of the silver bracket. The Lady Red Raiders defeated Branchville, something head coach Deanna Merchant hopes is a sign of things to come.
“Our top goal is to win the region this year,” Merchant said after her team’s first match Saturday. “The great thing about this tournament is we see some of the bigger schools from around the state. They definitely prepare us for the top contenders we will see in our region and also get ready for the playoffs.”
Winning a region title may be a strange goal for a team that advanced to the Class A state championship game a year ago, but Merchant is hoping to have a little easier road to the finals.
“After not winning region, we were forced to beat a lot of other region champions (to claim the Lower State title),” Merchant said. “Our top goal is to win the region this year, then make it through the playoffs.”
According to Merchant, the tournament was a great experience for her team. B-E was dealing with a shortage of players that forced many of the Lady Red Raiders into unusual situations.
“Everyone is battling with players being out, but everyone is stepping up,” Merchant said. “We have players playing out of position, but I’m proud of the effort they are giving.”
Merchant said the team is led by captains Elaney Sanders and Jade Freeman. Both were able to take part in the tournament Saturday.
“When they’re not on the court, you can tell,” Merchant said.
On the other side of the net, Branchville head coach Ron Nester was also dealing with a loss of players, including his two senior captains Carley Kinard and Brianna Wells.
“We’re looking to get better, that’s why we play in these tournaments,” Nester said. “We usually try to play in three or four a year. They give us a lot of matches in a day and the opportunity to build some depth. We can play a lot of people and get them better prepared for later in the season.”
With both captains out, Nester said he was looking to his younger players to step up.
“It’s a time to grow and get a little better.”
According to Nester, the strength of his team has been the way they have bonded. He said each one has an “All In” attitude, and has embraced the team aspect.
“We’re getting a chance to work on our depth issue, but we also need to improve our defense,” Nester said. “We just want to continue to get better every week and build up to the end of the season.”
For Wright, the tournament gave her the chance to solidify her lineup as the Bruinettes start the 2021 season.
“I have a lot of versatility this season,” Wright said. “I can put any kid anywhere. Right now, I’m just playing everybody, I want our core group to gel and learn to communicate. We can use this tournament as a way to practice and get ready for our region.”
Leading the way for O-W is Siri Davis who Wright calls the most improved player from last year’s team.
“I’m looking for (Siri) to lead this team and direct everybody where they need to go,” Wright said. “She, along with McKenzie Morgan will be running the court.”
Wright has been impressed with her hitters so far this season including Stephany Brailey, Kaitlyn Ham, Laila Ham and Trinity Winningham. She said Alex Foster, Jasmine Anderson and Zyon Salley have also worked hard to get better over the summer.
For Wright, the defense is led by Morgan along with Ki’ra Wright and Darien Dawson.
“Rarely do they let anything hit the floor,” Wright said. “It’s never been about the physical with my teams. For us, it’s always been about that mental toughness. To not give up when you’re in a battle or run out of gas. We’re working towards being able to finish.”