HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: O-W tournament is prep for season

According to Merchant, the tournament was a great experience for her team. B-E was dealing with a shortage of players that forced many of the Lady Red Raiders into unusual situations.

“Everyone is battling with players being out, but everyone is stepping up,” Merchant said. “We have players playing out of position, but I’m proud of the effort they are giving.”

Merchant said the team is led by captains Elaney Sanders and Jade Freeman. Both were able to take part in the tournament Saturday.

“When they’re not on the court, you can tell,” Merchant said.

On the other side of the net, Branchville head coach Ron Nester was also dealing with a loss of players, including his two senior captains Carley Kinard and Brianna Wells.

“We’re looking to get better, that’s why we play in these tournaments,” Nester said. “We usually try to play in three or four a year. They give us a lot of matches in a day and the opportunity to build some depth. We can play a lot of people and get them better prepared for later in the season.”

With both captains out, Nester said he was looking to his younger players to step up.

“It’s a time to grow and get a little better.”