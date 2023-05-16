Pee Dee Academy clinched its second-straight SCISA softball state championship with a 15-5 victory over Orangeburg Prep Tuesday.

"They had been here before, and had some experience," Orangeburg Prep head coach Marty Kinard said. "We went over there last night, they had a good crowd, good atmosphere and we didn't play well."

The Lady Indians fell 12-4 Monday night, setting up a must-win Tuesday to force a deciding game in the three-game series.

"We wanted to set the tone early and get them out of their rhythm," Kinard said. "The top four hitters in their lineup are the best we've seen all year, and it just didn't happen for us."

Pee Dee grabbed an early 2-0 lead on two Orangeburg Prep errors. Kinard said mistakes were the difference in the series.

"We talk all the time about the team that makes the least amount of mistakes is going to win," Kinard said. "We just made too many of them, but this is a young team."

Orangeburg Prep rallied for a run in the first inning to cut the lead to 2-1, but Pee Dee answered with back-to-back three-run innings, pushing the lead to 8-1.

The Lady Indians mounted a rally with four runs in the fourth inning led by a three-run home run from Katherine Lambrecht.

Pee Dee answered with four runs in the fifth to push the lead back to 12-5 and finished the game with a three-run home run in the sixth.

"This was a great experience for our younger players," Kinard said. "Those that return will know what to expect next year. Nobody, except us in our little group, expected us to be where we are. This team just kept working and getting better throughout the year."

Orangeburg Prep finished the season at 19-7.