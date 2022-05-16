HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: B-E advances

Bamberg-Ehrhardrt's Elaney Sanders hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning to lift the Lady Red Raiders to a 5-4 win over Lake View in the Class A Lower State bracket Monday.

"I was just trying to stay calm, not be overcome with pressure," Sanders said. "I just telling myself, you can do this, you can do this."

With international tie-breaker rules taking effect, Bamberg-Ehrhardt started the ninth with a runner on second base. After a strikeout, Amanda Ahlin laced a single putting runners on first and third with one out. Lake View elected to intentionally walk Mikayla Hallman to load the bases. Sanders followed with a single that sent the Lady Red Raiders to the Lower State final.

"I could have cried tears of joy," Sanders said. "I was just so excited, we deserve this."

Lake View opened the scoring with four runs in the third inning, but B-E slowly started making its comeback in the fifth inning when Tamiya Toomer roped a double that scored Moody. Toomer would later score on a Sanders sacrifice fly.

The Lady Red Raiders got another one in the sixth when Jakiah Wilson opened the inning with a single. After being lifted for a pinch runner, Riley Johnson got an RBI on a fielders choice that cut the deficit to 4-3.

Down to its last three outs, B-E's Ahlin beat out a bunt, and advanced to second when Lake View failed to cover the base. Hallman would follow with an RBI single to tie the game.

"There were no nerves in the seventh (inning)," Hallman said. "Once we got that run in the sixth, I knew we were in it, I just wanted to get a base hit. We have a lot of fight, and a lot of heart on this team, being down 4-0 was nothing for us. I know that this team will fight 100 percent win or lose."

Lake View had a scoring opportunity in the top of the ninth as they got a runner to third base with one out, but a pop out to Sanders and a fly out to Wallis Rutland ended the threat.

"Lake View has a great team," B-E head coach Robert Williams said. "Their pitcher is a class act. They got some runs early, but we just kept battling."

Bamberg-Ehrhardt advances to the Class A Lower State championship where it will face either Lake View or Hannah-Pamplico Friday in Bamberg.

