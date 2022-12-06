HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Brunson added to Shrine Bowl roster

It was announced Monday that Calhoun County athlete Justen Brunson has been added to the South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster.

Brunson was named Region IV-A Defensive Player of the Year after recording 93 tackles, five sacks and four interceptions. On offense, he rushed for 582 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 20 passes for 442 yards and three touchdowns.

Brunson will join Orangeburg-Wilkinson offensive lineman Ja’Quan Sprinkle on the South Carolina team. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas returns after a two-year absence. The game will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School.

Local players take part in SCISA All-Star games

Calhoun Academy led the way with six players selected to the SCISA Class A/2A North-South All-Star game.

Cavalier seniors William Felder, Mason Polin, Will Andrews, Andrew Tucker, Cooper Canady and Chase Cooper helped the South team defeat the North team. Other local players playing for the South team include: Brandt Moye (Andrew Jackson), Tollie Fickling (Andrew Jackson), Robert Clarke (Andrew Jackson), Ben Marchant (Dorchester) and Byron Caleb (Dorchester). A trio of Orangeburg Prep players were selected to play for the North team including Luis Fernandez, Preston Wells and James Williams.

In the SCISA 8-Man North-South All-Star game, Holly Hill Academy and Jefferson Davis Academy players made up the entire South team.

Davin Walling, Tyler Wright, Carter Judy, Braxton Snyder, Jeremiah Frasier-Mazyck, Jayden Moyer, Ashby Rickenbacker and Tyree James represented Holly Hill Academy. Kaleb Lee, Hunter Laird, John Maximek and Paxton Wall represented Jefferson Davis Academy.

O-W, Calhoun County retain top spots

Despite each team suffering an early loss, Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Calhoun County each retained the top spots in the latest SC Basketball Coaches Association polls.

The Bruins fell at home to defending Class 4A state champion Wilson before earning a 76-33 win over Bethune-Bowman Friday night. O-W’s boys continue to be ranked No. 1 in the latest Class 3A boys poll.

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls remained unbeaten with wins over Wilson and Bethune-Bowman and are currently ranked No. 6 in the latest girls poll.

Calhoun County boys dropped its season opener to Class 4A Midland Valley, but still retained the top spot in the Class A boys poll.

Denmark-Olar girls dropped tournament games to 5A Dutch Fork and 2A Timberland, but won its last three games against Bethune-Bowman (twice) and Eau Claire. The Lady Vikings remain ranked No. 2 in the latest Class A girls poll.