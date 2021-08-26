 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:
Coming off a disappointing 1-point loss to May River, the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins head down to Summerville to face Cane Bay.

The Friday night matchup against the Class AAAAA team will be O-W’s second week away from home because the team moved its game a week ago in the wake of a shooting incident on the O-W campus on Wednesday.

The opposing offense will be a different look from what the Bruins usually see, being that Cane Bay runs the triple-option.

“We’ve been trying to have a good practice this week,” O-W head coach Kevin Crosby said. “They’re an explosive offense; we got to make sure to stop that and that the defense is well prepared and disciplined.”

“Offensively we’ve got make sure we’re ready to score points because we know they (Cane Bay) will,” he said.

Crosby made it clear that what happens in the trenches will be important in the game.

“We’ve got to really prepare and dominate up front. We need to block those guys because they’re very physical up front,” he said.

Crosby and the Bruins had to put aside a tough loss in Week Zero at Bluffton. The Bruins fought back to get within a score with 3:51 left but a missed 2-point conversion proved costly in a 34-33 loss.

Speaking about the adversity the team faced, Crosby said, “We only had one day of practice on the field last week. I told my guys at the beginning of the game that I was proud of them just for being at the game, regardless of if it was home or away.”

“We had an opportunity at the end to win it. We came up a little bit short, but I told the guys that we could’ve easily quit but we didn’t. We kept fighting and gave ourselves a chance to win at the end. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Crosby said.

“It just tells us the resilience of the team because they put all that aside and still went out and played for their community and did a great job.”

Friday games

  • Hilton Head Christian @ Dorchester Academy
  • Denmark-Olar @ Estill
  • Bluffton at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  • Greenwood Christian @ Calhoun Academy
  • Branchville @ Calhoun Falls Charter
  • Orangeburg-Wilkinson @ Cane Bay
  • Edisto @ H-K-T/North
  • Holly Hill Academy @ Laurens Academy
  • Clarendon Hall @ Providence Home School
