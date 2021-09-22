HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Unbeaten Calhoun Academy has eyes on winning region

Calhoun Academy (3-0, 2-0) has already matched its win total from a year ago and can clinch a playoff spot Friday night with a win over The King's Academy.

Head coach Todd Layton attributes the turnaround to his players buying into his philosophy.

"The teams that block best and tackle best are going to win ball games," Layton said. "I'm very pleased with the way we've played up front. The kids have done a great job of improving in key areas."

Just being on the field has made a major difference after last year's CA team had its preseason wiped out due to the pandemic. Layton said making the transition back to 11-man football was made even tougher when weight room and practice time were sacrificed. This year, the Cavaliers have been one of the few teams in the region not having to stop due to COVID or protocols.

"Everyone is staying healthy," Layton said. "We are stressing the COVID precautions, you just never know when it will hit you and how hard. We're being cautious with everything we're doing."

After watching his team struggle last season, Layton said he can see the effects a full offseason worth of practice and workouts have had on his team.