HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Unbeaten Calhoun Academy has eyes on winning region

Calhoun Academy (3-0, 2-0) has already matched its win total from a year ago and can clinch a playoff spot Friday night with a win over The King's Academy.
Head coach Todd Layton attributes the turnaround to his players buying into his philosophy.
"The teams that block best and tackle best are going to win ball games," Layton said. "I'm very pleased with the way we've played up front. The kids have done a great job of improving in key areas."
Just being on the field has made a major difference after last year's CA team had its preseason wiped out due to the pandemic. Layton said making the transition back to 11-man football was made even tougher when weight room and practice time were sacrificed. This year, the Cavaliers have been one of the few teams in the region not having to stop due to COVID or protocols.
"Everyone is staying healthy," Layton said. "We are stressing the COVID precautions, you just never know when it will hit you and how hard. We're being cautious with everything we're doing."
After watching his team struggle last season, Layton said he can see the effects a full offseason worth of practice and workouts have had on his team.
"We're very focused on lining up and tackling," Layton said. "In the past, we've missed quite a few tackles, but these guys (who are juniors and seniors) have spent the time in the weight room and come into this season bigger, stronger and faster."
Layton has called this year's Cavalier team the fastest he has coached.
Defensively, the Cavaliers are giving up just under 10 points per game. Layton credits the change made by the coaching staff in teaching tackling during the offseason and defensive coordinator Lee Polin.
"Coach (Polin) does a great job of getting things set up (on defense) and the kids love playing for him," Layton said. "He's the typical defensive coordinator, very excited, very emotional but a smart football mind. The players buy in, study and are prepared for each game."
Mason Polin leads the team with 19 total tackles while Cale Quattlebaum has 18 total tackles. Cameron Crosby and Chase Cooper each have two sacks.
Offensively, a personnel move has been the difference so far for the Cavs to jump start their rushing attack. After three games Matt Layton leads the team with 401 yards rushing and six touchdowns. Kade Strickland has 233 yards rushing and three scores.
"We feel like we run the ball well, and throw it just enough to keep people off balance," Layton said. "The biggest change has been moving Lane Noe from his guard position to fullback. His play has especially helped us in the run game."
According to Layton, Friday night's game against The King's is just another step toward the playoffs, but that doesn't mean he hasn't allowed himself to think about winning a region championship in a few short weeks.
"There's a good buzz around this team," Layton said. "The school is excited, the community is excited, but we have a tough stretch ahead of us. Avoiding injuries will be key. At this level, in SCISA, there's not a lot of depth. One injury can be devastating."
For now, the Cavaliers will focus on Friday and try to continue their march toward a region title.