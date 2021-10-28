HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Raiders, Warriors meet in battle of unbeatens

The two teams, once again unbeaten, will meet Friday with the Region I championship on the line.

“We looked at the schedule in the preseason, and this game was circled,” Nelson said. “We’re preparing like we do every week, nothing changes.”

Both coaches agree that Friday’s game will be won along the line of scrimmage. Both teams take pride in their offensive and defensive lines.

“It will be good on good,” Gleaton said. “They’re going to have to stop our power, but we’re going to have to stop their speed. I believe our brand of football is like Novocain, give it time and it will work. Our offensive line is bigger and stronger and our quarterback is bigger and stronger, Holly Hill will have to deal with that.”

The Warriors' rushing attack is led by Jonathan Schaffer, who is averaging nearly 12 yards per carry. He has rushed for 625 yards and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Calin Brunson has rushed for 610 yards and 10 touchdowns while Carson Cone has added 595 yards and nine touchdowns.

“It’s going to be a battle in the trenches,” Nelson said. “The key for us will be special teams. When you have a team (like AJA) that likes to onside kick, we have to be ready. We can’t afford to lose any possessions.”