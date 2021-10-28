HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Raiders, Warriors meet in battle of unbeatens

Last year, Holly Hill Academy opened its game against Andrew Jackson Academy with a 14-play drive that covered 50 yards. It was capped off with a one-yard touchdown run.
That’s the moment HHA head coach Michael Nelson knew his team was ready.
“Our team saw that we could play with those guys,” Nelson said, remembering the drive. “You could see their confidence beginning to grow.”
The Raiders would parlay that early touchdown into a 40-20 victory over AJA, derailing the Warriors' plans for a second-consecutive SCISA 8-Man championship. AJA fell to Richard Winn in the semifinals and watched Holly Hill hoist the championship trophy.
“Earlier this week, we were watching film as a team,” AJA head coach Chad Gleaton said. “I put on the film from last year’s game against Holly Hill. I didn’t have to say a word. (HHA) physically whipped us last year.”
After the Richard Winn defeat, Gleaton said his team was right back in the weight room, preparing for another opportunity against the Raiders.
Prior to last season, Andrew Jackson has cultivated a dynasty in Ehrhardt. They won the 8-Man title in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019. They played for the state title in 2018 but fell to Beaufort Academy 42-40.
“There’s an expectation when you come to practice, and you work out in the weight room,” Gleaton said. “Teams are not looked at by wins and losses, but rather championships. We’ve put in the work and now it comes down to Friday night.”
The two teams, once again unbeaten, will meet Friday with the Region I championship on the line.
“We looked at the schedule in the preseason, and this game was circled,” Nelson said. “We’re preparing like we do every week, nothing changes.”
Both coaches agree that Friday’s game will be won along the line of scrimmage. Both teams take pride in their offensive and defensive lines.
“It will be good on good,” Gleaton said. “They’re going to have to stop our power, but we’re going to have to stop their speed. I believe our brand of football is like Novocain, give it time and it will work. Our offensive line is bigger and stronger and our quarterback is bigger and stronger, Holly Hill will have to deal with that.”
The Warriors' rushing attack is led by Jonathan Schaffer, who is averaging nearly 12 yards per carry. He has rushed for 625 yards and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Calin Brunson has rushed for 610 yards and 10 touchdowns while Carson Cone has added 595 yards and nine touchdowns.
“It’s going to be a battle in the trenches,” Nelson said. “The key for us will be special teams. When you have a team (like AJA) that likes to onside kick, we have to be ready. We can’t afford to lose any possessions.”
When the Raiders have the ball, Tyler Wright will be the focus. He has rushed for 1,309 yards and 16 touchdowns.
“This game could be 14-12 or 50-48, either outcome is possible,” Nelson said. “The players know each other. If all goes well we may see them again. It’s a good measuring stick for our team. This game may be circled, but the one three weeks from now (SCISA 8-Man state title game) has a star by it.”
Andrew Jackson Academy and Holly Hill Academy will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hallman Sease Field in Ehrhardt.