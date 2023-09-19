Edisto at Military Magnet

Terrell Thomas rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns to help lead Edisto (4-1) to a 36-32 victory over Branchville last week. The Cougars will be looking for their fifth-consecutive on the road at Military Magnet. The Eagles (1-4) fell to Bethune-Bowman 34-14 last week.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Bethune-Bowman

Bethune-Bowman (1-3) picked up its first win of the season with a 34-14 victory over Military Magnet. Jordan Avinger led the Mohawks with 128 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Bethune-Bowman will close out non-region play this week with a home game against Ridgeland-Hardeeville. The Jaguars (2-2) fell at Marlboro County 38-24 last week.

East Clarendon at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (3-1) returns to the field after having a bye last week. The Red Raiders defeated Blackville-Hilda 7-6 in their last outing, and will play host to East Clarendon this week. Jamie Downing led B-E with 22 tackles including three tackles for loss in the win over the Fighting Hawks. Anthony Williams and Y’Zorian Washington each added key interceptions as the Red Raider defense is allowing just over 10 points per game. East Clarendon (1-3) earned its first win of the season with a 21-14 victory over Hannah-Pamplico last week.

Calhoun County at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

First-place is on the line in Region IV-A Friday night when Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (5-0, 1-0) plays host to Calhoun County (5-0, 1-0). Both teams are averaging nearly 50 points per game on offense. The Trojans opened region play with a 56-22 victory over Wagener-Salley last week. Jayshawn Smalls threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more to help lead H-K-T to a win over the War Eagles. Calhoun County posted a 62-0 shutout of Williston-Elko to open region play last week. Tykest Davenport threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns as he totaled 285 yards of total offense for the Saints.

Blackville-Hilda at Wagener-Salley

Jaquel Holman and Tamari Daniels each rushed for over 100 yards and combined for four touchdowns to help Blackville-Hilda (4-1, 1-0) defeat Denmark-Olar 34-14. The Fighting Hawks look to get to 2-0 in region play when they face Wagener-Salley Friday. The War Eagles (3-1, 0-1) dropped their first game of the season 56-22 last week against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. Wagener-Salley was led by Kentrell Brown who rushed for two touchdowns in the loss.

Laurens Academy at Jefferson Davis Academy

Jefferson Davis Academy (4-1) defeated Conway Christian 40-6 last week. The Raiders will celebrate Homecoming with a game against Laurens Academy this week. Laurens (2-3, 1-1) is led by quarterback Ethan Collins who has thrown for over 600 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

Oakbrook Prep at Holly Hill Academy

Mason Rudd rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown from Ashton Soles to help lead Holly Hill Academy (3-1, 1-0) to a 37-22 victory over Richard Winn Academy. The Raiders will play host to Oakbrook Prep Friday night. The Knights are led by dual-threat quarterback Johnathan Grant who leads the team in rushing and passing.

Dorchester Academy at Dillon Christian

Dorchester Academy (3-2, 0-1) will look to rebound this week after a 34-8 loss to Thomas Sumter Academy last week. Wayland Gruber rushed for 88 yards and scored the lone DA touchdown against TSA. The Raiders will travel to face a Dillion Christian (1-4, 0-1) team that fell 7-6 to Calhoun Academy last week.

Andrew Jackson Academy at Faith Christian

Andrew Jackson Academy (2-2, 0-1) evened its record after a 22-8 victory over King’s Academy Friday night. The Warriors will travel this week to face Faith Christian (3-2, 0-1). The Knights picked up a 52-6 win over Newberry Academy last week.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Branchville, Lake Marion and Denmark-Olar each have a BYE this week.