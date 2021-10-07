HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: OPS preps for stretch run

Orangeburg Prep’s postseason hopes got a shot in the arm Friday night after a region win over Greenwood Christian.
Head coach Andy Palmer hopes the overtime victory will propel the Indians to another win Friday night against Hilton Head Prep.
“We’re just trying to get a little momentum going into this stretch of region games,” Palmer said. “It’s a pretty good football team coming here Friday night, so we have to take care of business.”
After scoring 13 combined points in its first two games, Orangeburg Prep’s offense has come alive with 30 and 28 points the last two weeks. The Indians are led by quarterback McCullough Mims, who has eight total touchdowns in the last two games.
“I think we’re just trying to get better each week,” Palmer said. “Our quarterback play has been improved, we’re just trying to get better in all aspects.”
Palmer said he wants his team to do a better job of getting the ball to the skill position players in space.
Defensively, Palmer said the key to stopping Hilton Head Prep is taking away the rushing attack. In the Dolphins' two losses this season, they failed to reach the 100 yard rushing plateau.
“We have to stop the run, and limit their opportunities on offense,” Palmer said. “We’re going to have to plug up the middle of our defense in order to stop (Hilton Head Prep).”
Palmer said he plans to have extra support on run defense, and let his defensive backs play man coverage on the Dolphin receivers.
OP’s defense got two interceptions against Greenwood Christian last week including Mikey Templeton’s game-sealing pick to end the game.
The defensive front is led by Seth Robinson who had 13 tackles and a sack in last week’s victory. Jay Plummer and Austin Hall each had 10 tackles last week.
Hilton Head Prep and Orangeburg Prep will kick off in Orangeburg Friday at 7:30 p.m.