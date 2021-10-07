HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: OPS preps for stretch run

Orangeburg Prep’s postseason hopes got a shot in the arm Friday night after a region win over Greenwood Christian.

Head coach Andy Palmer hopes the overtime victory will propel the Indians to another win Friday night against Hilton Head Prep.

“We’re just trying to get a little momentum going into this stretch of region games,” Palmer said. “It’s a pretty good football team coming here Friday night, so we have to take care of business.”

After scoring 13 combined points in its first two games, Orangeburg Prep’s offense has come alive with 30 and 28 points the last two weeks. The Indians are led by quarterback McCullough Mims, who has eight total touchdowns in the last two games.

“I think we’re just trying to get better each week,” Palmer said. “Our quarterback play has been improved, we’re just trying to get better in all aspects.”

Palmer said he wants his team to do a better job of getting the ball to the skill position players in space.

Defensively, Palmer said the key to stopping Hilton Head Prep is taking away the rushing attack. In the Dolphins' two losses this season, they failed to reach the 100 yard rushing plateau.