HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: O-W finding identity on defense; Bruins play Thursday

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's football team has won back-to-back region games and finds itself in a four-way tie for first place in Region 5-AAA.
The Bruins are being led by a defense that allowed eight points against Swansea and handed Strom Thurmond its first shutout loss since 2018.
“We got guys who have been stepping up and playing well as a unit,” O-W head football coach Kevin “Butch” Crosby said. “Everybody's playing their part and doing their job. We’re playing better. We’re finally understanding where we need to be at defensively. Scouting, understanding what the opponents want to do to us.”
Crosby said the recent defensive success comes from the ability to put pressure on the quarterback.
“Defensively, we’re sound enough that we can stop people and get them in third-and-long. That way we can start using some of our blitzes. That’s something we’re known for over the past couple of weeks,” Crosby said.
Defensive back Jajuan Strong provided the lone touchdown against Strom Thurmond after returning an interception for a score.
“The secondary has been playing really well, having different coverages, and understanding what we are doing. Upfront and the linebackers have played well too. There’s still room for improvement. We’re still missing some tackles but we’re cleaning that up and we are starting to tackle better,” Crosby said.
The defense will face a strong test when the Bruins welcome Fox Creek (3-3, 1-2) Thursday night. Fox Creek is coming off a 31-point victory over Swansea.
“(Fox Creek) beat Swansea pretty good. This week we face a big running back, and the quarterback runs really well. We’ll have to continue to play as a unit. Watching them against Gilbert and Brookland-Cayce, they can be explosive offensively. We got our hands full,” Crosby said. “It’ll take us to play a complete football game on the defensive side of the ball. Our goal is to limit their possessions and make the game as ugly as we can make it. That was the same mindset against Strom Thurmond. Make it physical and ugly."
The Bruins hold a one-game lead in conference over Fox Creek. Both teams are still fighting for a playoff spot.
“It’s in our hands, we win out, we’ll at least have a home playoff game and finish second. It can work out a couple of different ways. You lose one, you end up third or fourth, and if we win out, we definitely know we are second,” Crosby said. “Playing sound football and limiting teams' possession. We got to be physical and make things ugly. Nobody wants to make things ugly, but we got the guys for that."
Orangeburg-Wilkinson will play host to Fox Creek Thursday beginning at 7:30 p.m.