HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: O-W finding identity on defense; Bruins play Thursday

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's football team has won back-to-back region games and finds itself in a four-way tie for first place in Region 5-AAA.

The Bruins are being led by a defense that allowed eight points against Swansea and handed Strom Thurmond its first shutout loss since 2018.

“We got guys who have been stepping up and playing well as a unit,” O-W head football coach Kevin “Butch” Crosby said. “Everybody's playing their part and doing their job. We’re playing better. We’re finally understanding where we need to be at defensively. Scouting, understanding what the opponents want to do to us.”

Crosby said the recent defensive success comes from the ability to put pressure on the quarterback.

“Defensively, we’re sound enough that we can stop people and get them in third-and-long. That way we can start using some of our blitzes. That’s something we’re known for over the past couple of weeks,” Crosby said.

Defensive back Jajuan Strong provided the lone touchdown against Strom Thurmond after returning an interception for a score.