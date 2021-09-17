HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: O-W, CC face off with each needing a win

After an 0-3 start, Orangeburg-Wilkinson head football coach Kevin Crosby said his team used its bye week to get back to the fundamentals.

"We spent the week working on basic tackling and blocking," Crosby said. "Trying to get our team back on track. It's just an execution thing, not the scheme. We spent time making sure people know where to go and executing our assignments."

Despite the tough start, Crosby said his kids have bought into the team and continued to meet with coaches despite the adversity.

"They know it's time to start executing," Crosby said. "The coaches know it's the little things you must do right, and those that can't, we will find the next man that can."

The Bruins will be at home for the first time Saturday when they face cross-town rival Calhoun County. The Saints are coming off a 51-0 loss to Clinton last week.

"We're excited to be back at home, hopefully we can get a crowd there to cheer us on," Crosby said. "Calhoun County is explosive. They have a great quarterback and big fast running backs. They are everywhere on defense."