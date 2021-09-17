HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: O-W, CC face off with each needing a win

After an 0-3 start, Orangeburg-Wilkinson head football coach Kevin Crosby said his team used its bye week to get back to the fundamentals.
"We spent the week working on basic tackling and blocking," Crosby said. "Trying to get our team back on track. It's just an execution thing, not the scheme. We spent time making sure people know where to go and executing our assignments."
Despite the tough start, Crosby said his kids have bought into the team and continued to meet with coaches despite the adversity.
"They know it's time to start executing," Crosby said. "The coaches know it's the little things you must do right, and those that can't, we will find the next man that can."
The Bruins will be at home for the first time Saturday when they face cross-town rival Calhoun County. The Saints are coming off a 51-0 loss to Clinton last week.
"We're excited to be back at home, hopefully we can get a crowd there to cheer us on," Crosby said. "Calhoun County is explosive. They have a great quarterback and big fast running backs. They are everywhere on defense."
That explosion was lacking against the Red Devils last week as starting quarterback Russell Brunson was forced to sit out due to an ejection against Barnwell earlier in the season. Head coach Wayne Farmer said having Brunson in the lineup might have made some difference, but he is proud of the way his team played.
"I don't know anyone in state playing a tougher non-region schedule than us," Farmer said.
The Saints have faced three ranked teams in Class A Whale Branch, 2A Barnwell and 3A Clinton. They defeated Barnwell in their matchup earlier this year. Now they face another 3A opponent in O-W.
"(Orangeburg-Wilkinson) will be really hungry for a win Saturday," Farmer said. "They're front seven (on defense) is just as good as anybody we have played this year."
Both coaches stressed playing assignment football Saturday. Crosby said his team will still look for opportunities to throw the football on offense.
"That's what we're going to have to do in region play," Crosby said. "This isn't a region game, but it will prepare us for what we see when we start those games. If we want to win, we have to be disciplined and be able to score. We have to win all three phases of the game."
Farmer told his team that they will face some adversity, but to focus on themselves.
"We can't worry about anybody else on that field," Farmer said. "We know it's a rivalry, but we're planning for the long run. We want to compete and get better each week."
Calhoun County travels to face Orangeburg-Wilkinson Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
Edisto plays Saturday
Edisto will face 4-A Dreher Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia with kickoff scheduled for 10 a.m.