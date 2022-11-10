HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Local teams look to take next step in playoffs

Calhoun County at Christ Church

Calhoun County (8-3) rallied from a 21-20 second-half deficit to defeat Dixie 33-21 in the first round of the Class A state playoffs. The Saints were led by quarterback Tykest Davenport, who had over 250 yards of total offense and four touchdowns. Justen Brunson rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Christ Church (10-1) opened the Class A state playoffs with a 45-7 win over McBee. The Cavaliers are giving up 15 points per game this season, and are led by Carson Shaw. The senior defensive lineman has 60 tackles including 20 tackles for loss and 13 sacks on the season.

Offensively, quarterback Woods Windham has thrown for nearly 1,800 yards and 21 touchdowns. Running back Dashun Reeder has rushed for over 1,500 yards and 32 touchdowns.

The Saints travel to the Cavaliers for a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff.

Denmark-Olar at Lewisville

It will be a battle of quarterbacks Saturday as Denmark-Olar (7-3) travels to Richburg to face Lewisville (10-1) in the second round of the Class A state playoffs.

The Vikings avenged last year’s playoff loss to McCormick with a 40-8 victory over the Chiefs last week. Quarterback Keithan Washington led Denmark-Olar with four rushing touchdowns, he also completed a touchdown pass to Chris Sanders.

Lewisville defeated Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 51-8 in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Quarterback Ian Grissom threw for six touchdowns in the first half against the Trojans. Grissom has 28 total touchdowns on the season.

Denmark-Olar and Lewisville are scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Johnsonville

The Red Raiders (9-2) are trying to get back to the Class A state championship game, and will travel to face Johnsonville in the second round of the playoffs.

Omarion Buckmon led B-E’s rushing attack with three touchdowns in a 42-12 win over Latta last week. Nick Folk and Eric Lee also added touchdown runs while the defense forced two Latta turnovers. Jamie Downing had an interception and Lee also added an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Johnsonville (10-0) opened the Class A state playoffs with a 57-14 win over Military Magnet. Quarterback Malik Shippy threw for three touchdowns and Daquan Burroughs added a rushing touchdown for the undefeated Flashes.

Points could be at a premium as Johnsonville has allowed just over 10 points per game this season. Bamberg-Ehrhardt is giving up just over 12 points per game. The two teams have combined for seven shutouts this year.

B-E and Johnsonville are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Calhoun Academy at Thomas Heyward

Calhoun Academy will try to clinch its spot in the SCISA Class A state championship game when they face Thomas Heyward Academy.

The Cavaliers (10-2) advanced past the first round after a 29-6 win over Clarendon Hall. Andrew Tucker led Calhoun Academy with 178 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Tucker has rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Defensively, Cade Carson led the Cavaliers with 10 tackles including a sack and an interception. The Cavs defense held the Saints to 117 yards of total offense.

Thomas Heyward (7-3) defeated Dorchester Academy 42-13 in the first round of the Class A playoffs. The Rebels are led by quarterback Dietrich Shuford who has thrown for nearly 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns. Shuford also leads the team in rushing with nearly 700 yards.

Calhoun Academy will travel to face Thomas Heyward Saturday at 7 p.m.