HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Key Region 3-A game in Blackville

Despite missing the first three weeks of the season, Blackville-Hilda has raced to a 2-0 record since returning to the field.
They face one of their toughest tests Friday when Ridge Spring-Monetta and their quick-strike offense visits.
“They’re a really good football team with a dynamic quarterback that is able to make a lot of plays.” Blackville-Hilda coach Brandon Isaac said. “He’s a fine athlete as far as being able to scramble, not looking to run but looking for open receivers. We have our hands full as far as trying to stop him."
The Trojans (3-1, 1-0) defeated Denmark-Olar 62-58 last week, and are averaging nearly 60 points per game over their last two contests
“We know it’s going to be a dogfight but, we’re just going to have to go out there and execute,” Isaac said.
The Eagles (2-0, 1-0) are coming off of a 14-0 win over Williston-Elko in their region opener. Execution is the key thing that they want to hone in on even after getting the victory.
"Last week we struggled with execution, we had some critical mistakes in critical moments that kept us from scoring the points we wanted. We saw that it was just us, as far as when we watched film on Monday. We noticed a trend, it wasn’t particularly what they were doing, but it was us.” Isaac said. "We’re just trying to key in on those points and make plays and have a better outcome. Hopefully, we can come out, execute and make some plays."
In this key Region 3-A matchup, Isaac said he is depending on the senior leadership of Omarion Butler and Kedrick Sabb to help the Eagles remain unbeaten on the season. Butler, a running back and linebacker, missed most of last week with an injury. Sabb stepped in and ran for 128 yards and touchdown while playing linebacker on defense.
"Omarion is a really good athlete for us, we're looking for him to have a bounce back game," Isaac said. "Kedrick is another phenomenal athlete that is our vocal leader on the defense. We're looking for those two guys to come out and be our leaders, provide a spark and hopefully get us a win."
Isaac said he is focused on the big picture and competing for trophies.
"We're trying to put ourselves in a position to win our next game, but also to win the region championship."