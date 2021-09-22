HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Key Region 3-A game in Blackville

Despite missing the first three weeks of the season, Blackville-Hilda has raced to a 2-0 record since returning to the field.

They face one of their toughest tests Friday when Ridge Spring-Monetta and their quick-strike offense visits.

“They’re a really good football team with a dynamic quarterback that is able to make a lot of plays.” Blackville-Hilda coach Brandon Isaac said. “He’s a fine athlete as far as being able to scramble, not looking to run but looking for open receivers. We have our hands full as far as trying to stop him."

The Trojans (3-1, 1-0) defeated Denmark-Olar 62-58 last week, and are averaging nearly 60 points per game over their last two contests

“We know it’s going to be a dogfight but, we’re just going to have to go out there and execute,” Isaac said.

The Eagles (2-0, 1-0) are coming off of a 14-0 win over Williston-Elko in their region opener. Execution is the key thing that they want to hone in on even after getting the victory.