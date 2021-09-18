HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Field goal lifts O-W over Calhoun County

Don-Tariq Nash Perkins’ 23-yard field goal with three seconds left in the game secured the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins' first win of the 2021 season Saturday night.

O-W (1-3) defeated its cross-county rival Calhoun County Saints (1-3) 17-16 in a game played at the Bruins Den.

“Learning to finish games. That's a rivalry game for the kids, the coaches. Coach Farmer, myself are really close. We've worked together, coached against each other, so it's a rivalry game,” O-W head coach Kevin Crosby said.

“I commend our kids. They did a heck of a job of hanging in there on that last drive,” Crosby said.

Crosby has noticed progress in his team’s ability to perform under pressure late in games.

“What I saw was I saw resiliency right there. Back in the day, I know when we have been down like that with a minute and some change on the clock, we would’ve panicked and dropped our heads,” Crosby said.

“But we didn’t drop our heads. We just kept fighting and sticking to our game plan,” Crosby said.

The Saints scored the only points of the first half, taking an early first-quarter lead, 8-0, on a 23-yard Russell Brunson Jr. pass.