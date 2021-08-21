HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Edisto, Lake Marion glad to be on field

Lake Marion competes in Region 6-2A against the likes of Woodland, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, Burke and Timberland.

“A lot of the coaches in this region are great coaches and coach the kids well and coach them hard to play hard,” Davis said.

“Each game is going to be difficult, but it’ll be fun as well because our kids will be competing. We’re just looking for a competitive game and if we win, then we’re happy, but if not, we’ll keep working,” he said.

“But I know that each coach in this region does a very good job at coaching their kids and building their programs.”

“We have a lot of guys who have really just bought in to the program, have been practicing hard and playing hard because they want to win. They want to put Lake Marion on their back and just make them great again,” Davis said.

“We’re very excited. The kids didn’t get to play a lot because of COVID. So they’re real excited to get out on the field and really excited to show what they learned,” he said.

“They’ve been doing 7-on-7 camps, competing and being successful. They’re still making mistakes, but they’re playing hard and they’re learning from their mistakes. They’re very eager to compete,” he said.

Lake Marion opened the season Friday night against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North. The game was suspended at halftime because of lightning with Lake Marion leading 33-12. Lake Marion hosts Edisto on Sept. 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0