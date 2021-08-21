HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Edisto, Lake Marion glad to be on field

Edisto returns 12 seniors on its roster for a season in which head coach Preston Deaver hopes to make some noise in a tough Region 5-2A.
The Cougars opened 2021 at home Friday night with a 22-7 loss to rival Bamberg-Ehrhardt. But the opener won’t diminish Deaver’s enthusiasm to get his team back on the field and working to get better each week.
Deaver said the Cougars are not trying to get ahead of themselves.
“We’re just trying to get better every day and worry who we got to take on this week and worry about the next week when we get there,” he said. “Take care of the little things and worry about every day as it comes.”
“We’re just excited to have the opportunity to play and stay as safe as possible. We’re thankful to have had spring practice and a full summer camp.”
“We’re just trying to stay safe with COVID and school starting up. We hope we can get the entire season in and have some success,” Deaver said.
“We have a senior class of 12 guys that have been in the program and done what we asked.”
Among the standout seniors are Jacob Knix, Andrew Mount, Javion Smith, Kylei Kennedy and Daveon Vereen.
Region 5-2A features some powerful programs: Barnwell, Pelion, Silver Bluff and Wade Hampton.
“Yeah, those are some big established programs in our region that had a lot of success,” Deaver said. “We’re trying to get our program up to that level.”
“It doesn’t matter when or who we’re playing though, we’re just trying to focus on ourselves. We’re trying to make sure we are the best team we can be,” Deaver said.
Edisto plays at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North on Aug. 27.
Lake Marion
The Gators are going into this season with a new head coach. Jarvis Davis will be taking the reins and is looking to show promising things on and off the field.
Asked what he’s planning as the new head coach, Davis said, “Just showing the guys how to work hard, that’s in the classroom, weight room and playing field.”
“As soon as I got here, we’ve been hitting the weight room real hard, trying to get kids interested in the program and just teaching them the fundamentals so they can know what we’re doing and be able to play fast,” he said.
“Once they’re able to play fast, they won’t be thinking on que, they’ll be playing quickly.”
Lake Marion competes in Region 6-2A against the likes of Woodland, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, Burke and Timberland.
“A lot of the coaches in this region are great coaches and coach the kids well and coach them hard to play hard,” Davis said.
“Each game is going to be difficult, but it’ll be fun as well because our kids will be competing. We’re just looking for a competitive game and if we win, then we’re happy, but if not, we’ll keep working,” he said.
“But I know that each coach in this region does a very good job at coaching their kids and building their programs.”
“We have a lot of guys who have really just bought in to the program, have been practicing hard and playing hard because they want to win. They want to put Lake Marion on their back and just make them great again,” Davis said.
“We’re very excited. The kids didn’t get to play a lot because of COVID. So they’re real excited to get out on the field and really excited to show what they learned,” he said.
“They’ve been doing 7-on-7 camps, competing and being successful. They’re still making mistakes, but they’re playing hard and they’re learning from their mistakes. They’re very eager to compete,” he said.
Lake Marion opened the season Friday night against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North. The game was suspended at halftime because of lightning with Lake Marion leading 33-12. Lake Marion hosts Edisto on Sept. 10.