HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Edisto excited to be back in action

According to Deaver, Thursday will be "back to basics" for the Cougars.

"We spent much of the spring and summer installing (the playbook)," Deaver said. "You do worry about conditioning. I don't know how many guys kept up with running or lifted weights in their garage, but we have a chance to knock off the rust."

During the time off, Deaver said he has leaned on the leadership of his senior class. The Cougars have 14 seniors led by captains Andrew Mount and Jacob Nix.

"(As coaches) we challenged them to take ownership of this program, and they have done a great job of that," Deaver said. "Some lead vocally, some by example."

Deaver said he feels for the seniors who have lost the last two weeks of their playing career. He said he is grateful to Dreher for taking the game and moving it to Saturday morning to accommodate his team.

"I'm just glad (our seniors) will get another chance to go out and play," Deaver said. "We don't know what the rest of the schedule will look like, but we're going to try our best to make sure they have a chance to play every week."

Edisto will face Dreher Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia with kickoff scheduled for 10 a.m.

