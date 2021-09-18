HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dreher too much as Edisto gets back on field

After missing the last two weeks, Edisto's football team traveled to Columbia Saturday to face Dreher at Memorial Stadium.

The Blue Devils defeated Edisto 57-7 to earn their first win of the season.

"I think we learned today, more than anything, that practice is crucial," Edisto head coach Preston Deaver said after the game. "Getting in a routine for football is vital to having any type of success."

The Cougars returned to the field Thursday, and had two days worth of practice before facing Dreher.

"Today, we looked like a team that hasn't played since Aug. 27," Deaver said. "We're definitely going to have to get back to the drawing board on Monday. We will get better."

After falling behind 28-0, Edisto mounted a drive into Dreher territory right before the half. With just over a minute to play before halftime, the Cougars lost the ball. It was picked up by Dreher's Charles Jeffcoat, who returned it 65 yards for a touchdown.

"We had a bunch of penalties on offense, missed tackles on defense and played bad in the kicking game," Deaver said. "Edisto is a place where you have to come and work hard every single day. We're not the type of program that can be shut down for two weeks then go out and play."