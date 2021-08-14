HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Crosby, Bruins have eyes on playoffs, more

Orangeburg-Wilkinson begins a highly anticipated 2021 football season at home against May River on Aug. 20.

“We’re just excited to get going,” said Bruins’ head coach Kevin Crosby.

“We still have our coaches and players out there; a lot of teams shut down,” Crosby said of the continuing COVID threat. ”We just want to get through this and get to the first game.”

“The region will be strong; last year it was really strong. We had an opportunity to make the playoffs and could’ve won against Brookland-Cayce.”

“This year, those same teams will be strong,” he said.

“Fox Creek will be better; they have a new coach over there. Gilbert’s always tough.”

“Swansea, looking at them this year, and Brookland-Cayce are always naturally tough, so it’ll be a tough conference.”

“We just got to take care of ourselves and take it one game at a time and see how things go,” Crosby said.

“Tough conference, but we’ll be able to prepare for it. We know how tough it is,” Crosby said. “We played in it last year, so we have our mindset on playing tough football every Friday night.”