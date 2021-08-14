 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Crosby, Bruins have eyes on playoffs, more
O-W FOOTBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson begins a highly anticipated 2021 football season at home against May River on Aug. 20.

“We’re just excited to get going,” said Bruins’ head coach Kevin Crosby.

“We still have our coaches and players out there; a lot of teams shut down,” Crosby said of the continuing COVID threat. ”We just want to get through this and get to the first game.”

“The region will be strong; last year it was really strong. We had an opportunity to make the playoffs and could’ve won against Brookland-Cayce.”

“This year, those same teams will be strong,” he said.

“Fox Creek will be better; they have a new coach over there. Gilbert’s always tough.”

“Swansea, looking at them this year, and Brookland-Cayce are always naturally tough, so it’ll be a tough conference.”

“We just got to take care of ourselves and take it one game at a time and see how things go,” Crosby said.

“Tough conference, but we’ll be able to prepare for it. We know how tough it is,” Crosby said. “We played in it last year, so we have our mindset on playing tough football every Friday night.”

This year O-W will have a large group of seniors. They are the first to go through Crosby’s program through the four years he’s been at O-W as head coach.

“I’m excited to have them all. They’ve been with us for four years, which is a good thing.”

“We’re finally getting a class that’s been there since I’ve first been here,” said Crosby, who formerly guided the acclaimed Bamberg-Ehrhardt football program.

Some of the standout seniors are Teondre Dickson, Tyzir Dickinson, Michael Bowman and Donovan Chappel.

Last year the Bruins finished with a 5-2 record but failed to make the playoffs. This year, things are looking to change as they push for postseason play.

“Every year our goal is to win the region,” Crosby said. “I told our guys our goal is to start playing for the region championship.”

“That’s what we’ve been working towards, making the playoffs and going as far as we can go,” Crosby said.

“Every year you get to the playoffs and every game it’s win or go home.”

“We want to get to that situation where we can get to a first-round game and even play it at home. We haven’t had a home playoff game here at O-W in a while,” Crosby said.

O-W competes in Class AAA Region 5. Other teams in the region are Brookland-Cayce, Fox Creek, Gilbert, Strom Thurmond and Swansea.

O-W 2021 schedule

Aug. 20 – May River at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, TBA

Aug. 28 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Cane Bay

Sept. 3 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at White Knoll

Sept. 17 – Airport at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 7 p.m.

Sep. 24 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Woodland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Gilbert*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 – Swansea at Orangeburg-Wilkinson*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Strom Thurmond*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 – Fox Creek at Orangeburg-Wilkinson*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Brookland-Cayce*, 7 p.m.

O-W Butch Crosby

O-W head coach Kevin Crosby and the Bruins open the season on Aug. 20.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT TERRY BENJAMIN II
