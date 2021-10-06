HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Calhoun County faces key region game

After a region-opening loss to Denmark-Olar, Calhoun County bounced back last week with a 33-18 victory over Blackville-Hilda.
With the win, the Saints (2-4, 1-1) are right in the middle of the region championship race, and can throw the region into chaos with a win Friday at Ridge Spring-Monetta.
The Trojans (4-1, 2-0) are currently ranked third in the latest Class A rankings and have averaged 46 points in their first two region wins.
Calhoun County head football coach Wayne Farmer credits Ridge Spring-Monetta's offensive success to its quarterback Remedee Leaphart. Leaphart has thrown for 891 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 271 yards and four touchdown this season.
"(Their quarterback) is elusive," Farmer said. "He finds ways to get out of trouble. We have to do a good job of getting pressure on him, and making him throw the ball quickly."
Farmer said the Trojans do a good job of mixing the run and the pass, but he was impressed with the skill position players and their ability to break off their routes when they see their quarterback get into trouble.
Jamarious Lockett leads the Trojans with 17 catches for 288 yards and four touchdowns.
"We have to stay with their skill guys, and make sure they are not running free," Farmer said. "We want to try to stop the run and make them one-dimensional."
After allowing 58 points to Denmark-Olar in the region opener, Farmer and his staff made an adjustment to the defense. He took starters from the secondary and put them at the linebacker position. He credits this move with how well the Saints played against Blackville-Hilda.
The Saints are led offensively by quarterback Russell Brunson, who has thrown for 12 touchdowns this season. His top targets are Justen Brunson and Christian Zachary.
"We like to run the football," Farmer said. "We are averaging over 200 yards a game on the ground, but we must keep it balanced it we want to win."
Farmer and his team have adopted a playoff mentality with each game meaning that much more than the last.
"Ridge Spring-Monetta is on the top of the region, which makes this game even bigger than usual," Farmer said. "Everyone knows what's at stake, and going there we know it will be a hostile environment."
Farmer said the Saints play with a bit of a chip on their shoulder knowing what could have been earlier this year.
"Other than the Clinton game, we've been right there in every game we've played," Farmer said. "With a little more defense, this is a one-loss team. I don't expect this game to be any different. I expect us to be right there at the end, and if we win then the region is up for grabs."