HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Calhoun County faces key region game

After allowing 58 points to Denmark-Olar in the region opener, Farmer and his staff made an adjustment to the defense. He took starters from the secondary and put them at the linebacker position. He credits this move with how well the Saints played against Blackville-Hilda.

The Saints are led offensively by quarterback Russell Brunson, who has thrown for 12 touchdowns this season. His top targets are Justen Brunson and Christian Zachary.

"We like to run the football," Farmer said. "We are averaging over 200 yards a game on the ground, but we must keep it balanced it we want to win."

Farmer and his team have adopted a playoff mentality with each game meaning that much more than the last.

"Ridge Spring-Monetta is on the top of the region, which makes this game even bigger than usual," Farmer said. "Everyone knows what's at stake, and going there we know it will be a hostile environment."

Farmer said the Saints play with a bit of a chip on their shoulder knowing what could have been earlier this year.