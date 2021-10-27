HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Calhoun County can clinch region title

Calhoun County head football coach Wayne Farmer prides himself on a tough out-of-region schedule.

With games against Whale Branch, Barnwell and Clinton, Farmer has challenged his team with some of the strongest competition from three different classifications.

The Saints struggled early in the year, opening the season 1-4, including a region-opening loss to Denmark-Olar. Instead of folding up the tent, Calhoun County has rallied to win its last four games and can clinch the Class 3-A region championship Friday at H-K-T/North.

Farmer said his team has taken on a "one-week-at-a-time" mentality when it comes to region play.

"We're not treating (this week) any differently than any other week," Farmer said. "We're just staying focused. We understand the importance of this game because it's the game we're playing this week. Our goal is to win, that's the approach we are taking."

The Saints are led by quarterback Russell Brunson, who rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for 103 yards in a 42-0 victory over Williston-Elko. Marquez Davenport and Devin Bull added to the rushing attack with 163 combined yards and two scores.