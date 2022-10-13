HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bruins look to stay in playoff race

Orangeburg-Wilkinson is looking to use the momentum from a homecoming victory to catapult them for the rest of the season.

O-W head coach Chris Carter preaches to his guys that the season is broken up into parts. They’re currently in the phase of the conference season.

“Any win propels,” Carter said. “I tell my kids, the season is really broken down to four parts, you got your preseason, the regular season, conference and then playoffs.”

Friday’s win keeps Orangeburg-Wilkinson in the running for a potential playoff spot.

“That win allows morale, but it puts you back in the playoff race,” Carter said. “Once you're there, anything can happen. But you got to get there. And you can't get there if you if you lose.”

Against Dreher, quarterback Anthony Mack threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns, adding another touchdown on the ground. Running back Tymir Chism ran the ball seven times for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Mack is confident in his team’s preparation as the Bruins get ready to face Gilbert.

“I think we should have a good chance. We had a good week of practice and I think we are prepared to win the game,” Mack said. “I feel like if we can execute we can come up with the W.”

The Indians (5-2) are currently ranked ninth in Class 3A. The Bruins have already face 4A’s top-ranked team in South Florence and the current second-ranked team in 2A, Barnwell.

“Gilbert is a solid team. I'm not going to take anything from them. They're 5-2. They handled their last two teams really well,” Carter said. “It’s a very hostile environment. The fans are going to make that thing a hostile environment. So it's a great place to play. We need to be coming in on all cylinders."

Mack said he’s impressed with what Gilbert shows on defense.

“They have a good front four,” Mack said. “I just feel like our offense needs to step up this game and do what we can to help our team win.”

Carter said he wants his team to be aggressive Friday night.

“We can't go in thinking about not making mistakes,” Carter said. “We have to play to win and not be conservative.”

Since the two became region foes, Gilbert has defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson in both of their meetings, including last year’s 41-0 shutout in Orangeburg.

“I feel like we just play better as a team,” Mack said. “We have better chemistry this year. I feel like any team in our region can be beat. I know we had a rough start, and we should have won more games, but I feel like we can overcome that and just do what we need to do to get the victory. We just have to have the mentality that nobody can stop us if we're at our full strength.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Gilbert are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Gilbert.