HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bruins look for 1st win on road at Cane Bay

Coming off a disappointing 1-point loss to May River, the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins head down to Summerville to face Cane Bay.

The Friday night matchup against the Class AAAAA team will be O-W’s second week away from home because the team moved its game a week ago in the wake of a shooting incident on the O-W campus on Wednesday.

The opposing offense will be a different look from what the Bruins usually see, being that Cane Bay runs the triple-option.

“We’ve been trying to have a good practice this week,” O-W head coach Kevin Crosby said. “They’re an explosive offense; we got to make sure to stop that and that the defense is well prepared and disciplined.”

“Offensively we’ve got make sure we’re ready to score points because we know they (Cane Bay) will,” he said.

Crosby made it clear that what happens in the trenches will be important in the game.

“We’ve got to really prepare and dominate up front. We need to block those guys because they’re very physical up front,” he said.