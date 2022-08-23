 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: B-E ranked second in Class A

B-E1

Bamberg-Ehrhardt running back Nick Folk stretches for extra yards as he's tackled by Edisto's Moe Seaton. Folk scored a touchdown to lead the Red Raiders to a 34-0 win over the Cougars.

 BY TRAVIS BOLAND, T&D

Bamberg-Ehrhardt received eight first-place votes in the latest South Carolina High School Media Poll released Tuesday.

The Red Raiders remain ranked No. 2 in Class A behind Southside Christian. B-E received eight first-place votes after a 34-0 win over Edisto. It was the first time this season B-E has received votes.

Southside Christian had its 23-game win streak snapped after a 21-17 loss to Commerce, Ga., in its season-opener last Friday.

Quarterback Chanston Crosby led Bamberg-Ehrhardt after completing 12-of-23 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown to Anthony Williams. The Red Raiders rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns led by Omarion Buckmon’s 95 yards and one touchdown. Nick Folk added 83 yards and a touchdown.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt is back at home Friday against county rival Denmark-Olar. The Vikings were scheduled to face First Baptist Friday, but inclement weather forced the two teams to cancel.

Calhoun County is ranked No. 10 in the latest Class A poll. The Saints opened the season ranked No. 9 and fell one spot despite a 27-8 victory over Cross.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL REVIEW: Bamberg-Ehrhardt shuts out Edisto

Quarterback Tykest Davenport completed 7-of-17 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. Christian Zachary caught six passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Ahmir Smith led the Saints in rushing with 105 yards rushing and a touchdown.

On defense, Smith returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown. Justen Brunson had eight tackles and four sacks while Eric Griddle returned a fumble for a touchdown.

The Saints will play host to Class 2A Lake Marion Friday night. The Gators fell to 4A Lucy Beckham 24-0 Friday night.

Poll and schedule

SC High School Media Poll

Aug. 23

Class 5A: 1. Dutch Fork (19), 2. Fort Dorchester, 3. Hillcrest, 4. Byrnes, 5. Dorman, 6. Sumter, 7. Gaffney, 8. TL Hanna, 9. Spartanburg, 10. Spring Valley. Others receiving votes: Lexington, Mauldin, Summerville, River Bluff, Clover, Nation Ford, West Ashley

Class 4A: 1. South Pointe (17), 2. Northwestern (2), 3. AC Fora, 4. West Florence, 5. South Florence, 6. Hartsville, 7. Greenville, 8. Westside, 9. Greenwood, 10. (tie) Irmo, 10. (tie) Ridge View. Others receiving votes: Catawba Ridge, Myrtle Beach, South Aiken, York, Indian Land, James Island, Riverside

Class 3A: 1.Daniel (16), 2. Camden (3), 3. Dillon, 4. Powdersville, 5. Clinton, 6. Beaufort, 7. Gilbert, 8. Woodruff, 9. Seneca, 10. Brookland-Cayce. Others receiving votes: Philip Simmons, Hanahan, Union County, Wren, Chester, Aynor, Blue Ridge, Swansea, Chapman, Palmetto, Crestwood, Emerald

Class 2A: 1. Abbeville (6), 2. Oceanside Collegiate (10), 3. (tie) Saluda, 

3. (tie) Gray Collegiate (3), 3. (tie) Cheraw, 6. Barnwell, 7. Fairfield Central, 8. Silver Bluff, 9. Marion, 10. Wade Hampton. Others receiving votes: Newberry, Andrew Jackson, Buford, Woodland, Kingstree, Pelion, Mid-Carolina, Chesterfield, Crescent, Timberland, Bishop England

Class A: 1. Southside Christian (11), 2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8), 3. Lamar, 4. Christ Church, 5. Whale Branch, 6. Baptist Hill, 7. Johnsonville, 8. St. Joseph's, 9. Lake View, 10. Calhoun County. Others receiving votes: Lewisville, C.A. Johnson, Wagener-Salley, Latta

T&D Region schedule

Friday games

  • Denmark-Olar at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  • Bethune-Bowman at Woodland
  • Lake Marion at Calhoun County
  • Edisto at Williston-Elko
  • Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Eau Claire
  • Keenan at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Clarendon Hall at Andrew Jackson Academy

Calhoun Academy at Cross Schools (Saturday, Aug. 27)

Harvest Christian Academy at Providence

Holy Trinity at Holly Hill Academy

Dorchester Academy at Orangeburg Prep

