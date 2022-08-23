HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: B-E ranked second in Class A

Bamberg-Ehrhardt received eight first-place votes in the latest South Carolina High School Media Poll released Tuesday.

The Red Raiders remain ranked No. 2 in Class A behind Southside Christian. B-E received eight first-place votes after a 34-0 win over Edisto. It was the first time this season B-E has received votes.

Southside Christian had its 23-game win streak snapped after a 21-17 loss to Commerce, Ga., in its season-opener last Friday.

Quarterback Chanston Crosby led Bamberg-Ehrhardt after completing 12-of-23 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown to Anthony Williams. The Red Raiders rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns led by Omarion Buckmon’s 95 yards and one touchdown. Nick Folk added 83 yards and a touchdown.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt is back at home Friday against county rival Denmark-Olar. The Vikings were scheduled to face First Baptist Friday, but inclement weather forced the two teams to cancel.

Calhoun County is ranked No. 10 in the latest Class A poll. The Saints opened the season ranked No. 9 and fell one spot despite a 27-8 victory over Cross.

Quarterback Tykest Davenport completed 7-of-17 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. Christian Zachary caught six passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Ahmir Smith led the Saints in rushing with 105 yards rushing and a touchdown.

On defense, Smith returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown. Justen Brunson had eight tackles and four sacks while Eric Griddle returned a fumble for a touchdown.

The Saints will play host to Class 2A Lake Marion Friday night. The Gators fell to 4A Lucy Beckham 24-0 Friday night.