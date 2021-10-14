HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 3 backs make Denmark-Olar explosive

Denmark-Olar (4-2) is averaging nearly 50 points per game this season thanks to the offensive trio of T.J. Williams, Keithan Washington and Chris Sanders.

The Vikings defeated Wagener-Salley 50-42 last week and are tied at the top of Region 3-A with Calhoun County and Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Washington and Williams combined to rush for 285 yards and five touchdowns against the War Eagles.

“Our speed, strength, chemistry and work ethic are unmatched,” Williams said.

Washington said when the three players are in the backfield, it’s like a movie.

“We trust each other to make a play,” Washington said. “If I don’t make the play T.J. will, if he doesn’t Chris will. We feed off our teammates and the fans.”

Sanders, who has missed some time due to injury, said it’s the trio’s ability to turn routine routes into big plays that gives them the edge.

“We are hard runners, very fast and elusive,” Sanders said. “We can take what should be a three to five-yard run and break it for a 40 or 50-yard touchdown. We just push each other to be the best on the field. If one of us scores the other two are cheering him on.”