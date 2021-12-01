HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Saints have team to contend for title, Fredrick says

As the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association held its annual media day, Calhoun County still had unfinished business on the football field.

Head basketball coach Zam Fredrick said he was looking forward to getting his whole team together to start the upcoming basketball season. The Saints fell to Southside Christian in the third round of the Class A playoffs, and now attention turns to hoops.

The Saints are one of the most successful basketball programs in the state, having won nine state titles since 1996. The latest came in 2016, as Calhoun County fell in the third round of last year's state playoffs.

"We bring back enough experience, enough young, enough of everything we need to be very competitive this season," Fredrick said at the annual media day. "We look forward to getting the season started, and really put in some work."

The SCBCA ranked Calhoun County third in Class A in its preseason Top 10. Fredrick said he hasn't thought about the ranking but believes his team has the pieces to make another run.

"If things come together like I think they will, come tournament time, we should be very good," Fredrick said.

Senior guard Russell Brunson said he and his teammates have a competitive nature that takes them from the football field to the basketball court.

"We're going into the season trying to win the championship," Brunson said. "I have an underdog mentality, and I feel like we should be ranked No. 1. We just have to go out and prove it."

Brunson was named one of the top five senior players in Class A by the SCBCA.

"I don't pay much attention to the individual awards, I just want to win," Brunson said. "Our goals are broken up into seasons, win our first game, win the region, then win state. If we play as a team, play as a unit, we should have no problems."

According to Fredrick, defense will continue to be Calhoun County's strength.

"That's where it all starts for us (on defense)," Fredrick said. "We're excited about the potential we have on this team. Guard play will be a strength with (Brunson) along with Chris Mickell and Kamari Washington. Those guys will be the core of experienced returners who have played under pressure."

As to any pressure to continue the state championship pedigree, Fredrick said, "Today's guys are a little different from the ones in the past. If you had asked me that question in 2016, I would have said, 'yes, they feel it,' but at the same time they would feed off of it. These guys are a little bit different, they want to establish their own identity."

Brunson said he is thinking about his final season and the chance to win a championship.

"I need to get me a banner," Brunson said smiling. "There's no pressure, but having Zam as a coach, he reminds us about who he's coached and what they have been able to do. We just have to go out and play."

Calhoun County will face its first major test Saturday on the road at Orangeburg-Wilkinson. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0