HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Vikings' goal is No. 1 at the end

Denmark-Olar's girls basketball team enters the latest SC Basketball Coaches Association Class A poll ranked No. 5 in the state.

"We are thankful to be ranked, but we're not paying attention to that right now," Denmark-Olar head coach Terence Jones said. "Our girls work hard, and were trying to be No. 1 at the end of the season."

The Lady Vikings are currently 4-2 with tournament losses to South Pointe and Trinity Collegiate. Jones said he used those early games as teaching lessons for his young team.

"Those games keep us motivated," Jones said. "When we play the bigger schools, it gives us the chance to learn, even in the losses. Those games improve our basketball I.Q. and help us prepare for region play."

Denmark-Olar opened region play Tuesday with a 57-18 victory over Wagener-Salley. The Lady Vikings are the defending Region III-A champions and have continued to build a program that earned one victory just three seasons ago.

"The goal is to win the region," Jones said. "We have to prepare each game like our opponent is the top region team. We know we are the hunted."

Ry'Naisha Barnes led the Lady Vikings with 12 points against the Lady War Eagles. Jones said the freshmen tandem of Barnes and Aveion Walker has taken on a leadership role along with junior Aijalon Wroten.

"(Aveion) played AAU over the summer and really developed against some good competition," Jones said. "(Aijalon) we call the 'floor general' because she is the one making sure everyone is where they are supposed to be. Our philosophy is to play hard for 32 minutes and pressure the other team into mistakes."

The Lady Vikings will face North Friday in another key region game before the Christmas break. Jones said the Lady Eagles have improved from last year, and it will be another tough game for his team.

"We can't assume (North) is the same team we played last season," Jones said. "They have a great center that we will have to press and bother the whole game. We will be undersized against their front line."

The Lady Eagles opened region play with comeback win over Blackville-Hilda Tuesday. North was led by Keyosha Hammond's 18 points while Zoe Watkins added 17 points.

North head coach Jacob Moorer said said Watkins and Hammond's have been leading the charge so far this season,

The Lady Eagles have gotten off to a good start compared to year's past. Moorer, who has been with the school for three seasons, said this is one of the best starts he can remember.

Moorer knows his team has a great opportunity Friday hosting the Lady Vikings.

"We want to put on a showing against what we consider to be the elite team in the region," Moorer said. "Expectations are high for this team, we have set goals to finish over .500 and make a run in the postseason. A win over (Denmark-Olar) would show we are trending in the right direction."

