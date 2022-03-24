T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Calhoun Academy 9, Orangeburg Prep 2

Lex Hiers struck out 14 batters to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 9-2 victory over Orangeburg Prep Tuesday.

Blakely Kingsmore led the Lady Cavaliers with three hits including a home run and a double. Kayley Shannon had two hits while Coker Carson and Ava Cuttino each had one hit.

Orangeburg Prep was led by Katherine Lambrecht and Preston Schurlknight who each had two hits and a stolen base.

Payton Schurlknight suffered the loss after giving up seven hits and striking out six batters.

Calhoun Academy improves to 2-0 in region play while Orangeburg Prep fall to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in region.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Calhoun Academy JV defeated Orangeburg Prep 7-4 Tuesday.

Patterson Arant earned the victory after giving up six hits and striking out eight batters. Cate Covington led the Lady Cavaliers with two hits and three runs scored. Skyler Ulmer, Jacey Dixon and Arant each added hits.

Orangeburg Prep was led at the plate by Layla Garrick who had two hits including a triple and a double. Hannah Lambrecht had a double and an RBI while Natalie Hall, Emma Grace Burleson and Allie Brynn Furtick each had hits. Garrick suffered the loss after giving up five hits and striking out four batters.

GOLF

Indians take down Calhoun Academy

Orangeburg Prep improved to 11-2-1 on the season with a win over Calhoun Academy Thursday.

Harris Holstein led the Indians after shooting a -3 (33). Jody Gillam shot a 37 while Andrew Hunter and Walt Mims each shot 39.

Calhoun Academy was led by Will Andrews who shot a 37. Turner Fleming shot 40, Jude Walker shot 41 and Hollison Smith shot 42.

Orangeburg will be at the Calhoun Golf Complex Tuesday.

