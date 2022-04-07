T&D REGION SPORTS: Saints take soccer match over Bruins

SOCCER

Calhoun County 0, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0 (CC wins 3-0 on PKs)

After playing to a scoreless draw, Calhoun County and Orangeburg-Wilkinson decided its match Monday with penalty kicks. The Saints hit three penalties to come away with the victory.

Calhoun County was led by goalie Andre Staley who stopped 21 shots to earn the shutout. Kaden Endsley, Hugo Rivera and Martin Gutierrez each successfully hit their PKs in the win.

Calhoun County (2-5) will play host to region foe Denmark-Olar Friday at 6 p.m.

GOLF

Cavaliers take four-way match

Calhoun Academy’s golf team defeated Pinewood Prep, Laurence Manning and Cathedral Academy in a four-way match Monday at the Pine Forest Golf Club in Summerville.

The Cavaliers won the event by nine strokes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0