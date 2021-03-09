T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS golf, Edisto soccer get wins

GOLF

Orangeburg Prep defeats Wardlaw

The Orangeburg Prep Indians defeated Wardlaw Academy on Tuesday, carding a 160-179 win.

OPS was paced by Harris Holstein with a 1-under-par 35. Andrew Hunter added a 40 and Walt Mims added a 41. Jody Gillam chipped in a 44 to finish out the scoring for the Indians.

OP is now 7-0 on the season and will open up region play at The Country Club of Lexington on Tuesday, March 16.

VARSITY SOCCER

Edisto 3, Silver Bluff 1

Edisto got a hat trick from Carter Files to win 3-1 against Silver Bluff on Tuesday.

Thomas Cole assisted Files on two of his goals, while Noah Vazquez assisted Files on the other.

Jacob Nix had 18 saves in goal for the Cougars.

The win was Edisto's second of the season and first in Region 5-2A play.

