T&D REGION SPORTS: Indians share lead at SCISA state tournament

GOLF
Indians share lead at SCISA state tournament
Orangeburg Prep is tied for first with Spartanburg Day after the first round of the SCISA Class 2A golf tournament held Monday at the Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina University. The Indians shot a team score of 314, six shots better than third-place Hilton Head Christian. Calhoun Academy is currently in fourth place after shooting 327.
OP’s Harris Holstein led the Indians after shooting a tournament best 68 (-4) Monday. Walt Mims shot 81, Jody Gillam shot 82 and McCullough Mims shot 83 for Orangeburg Prep. Calhoun Academy was led by Will Andrews and Turner Fleming who each shot 77.
The teams are scheduled to play the second round of the tournament Tuesday morning.