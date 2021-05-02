OPS golfer Zeigler inks with USC Sumter Fire Ants program

Al Hay, head golf coach at OPS, said Zeigler is more than a winning golfer, as he plays the sport with the right attitude and respect for those around him.

“He’s put in a lot of hard work to make that happen, and I’m extremely proud of him,” Hay said of Zeigler. “He’s kind of a gentleman in a gentlemen’s sport. He’d always introduce himself to the opposing coaches, and the opposing coaches always asked about him and how he was doing. He was very cordial. Whether he succeeds in golf or not, he’s going to succeed in life, because he’s a great kid.”

Zeigler has already set goals for his academic and collegiate golf career, whether or not he gets the opportunity to play in a 4-year program later.

“My goal is to start school there (at USC Sumter) and try to concentrate on school, but have fun with golf and go out there and just give it all I can," Zeigler said. "I just want to try to represent USC Sumter as well as I did Orangeburg Prep while I was here.”

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.