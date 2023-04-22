Orangeburg Prep returns to the SCISA state championship after winning a share of the 2022 Class 2A state title. The Indians and Spartanburg Day each shot a two-day total of 629.

After re-alignment, the Indians have moved to Class 3A, but should remain one of the favorites to win another championship.

"I knew we had a pretty good group coming back," OPS head coach Al Hay said. "We returned our top three guys (from) last season, and they have been a steady presence for us since the sixth and seventh grade."

Junior Harris Holstein has led the Indians for a majority of the season, and was the Class 2A individual state champion a year ago. Walt Mims and Jody Gillam also return from last year's state title team.

The Indians enter the two-day event with some momentum having won their season-finale last week. Orangeburg Prep defeated Calhoun Academy, Charleston Collegiate and Gray Collegiate to finish the season 20-2.

"It was a good match against some quality opponents," Hay said. "It was good to come out on top, a real confidence booster."

James Williams shot his best score of the season (35) to help lead the Indians to the win.

Spartanburg Day also makes the move to Class 3A along with Hilton Head Prep and Hilton Head Christian.

"All three of those teams have been posting some really good scores this season," Hay said. "We still have our hands full. Golf is a crazy game, we just hope to have the right mindset going in."

Calhoun Academy makes its return to the state tournament after finishing fifth overall in Class 2A last season. The Cavaliers enter the finals as the Region I-AA champion.

"We know what we can do," head coach Daniel Smith said. "We have to play one shot at a time, and stay humble. We have a special group of guys, and a great chance (to win)."

The Cavaliers are led by Region Player of the Year Turner Fleming. Hollison Smith and Will Andrews also earned all-region honors. Fleming was All-State last season and has been the top shooter for the Cavaliers for a majority of the season.

"(Turner) normally shoots a low number, and (Will) has been hot the last couple of weeks," Smith said. "We hope we can bring (a state title) home"

The SCISA state tournament will take place at The Hackler Course on the campus of Coastal Carolina University. The tournament begins Monday, April 24 and conclude Tuesday, April 25.