Freshman wins big for O-W track

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will travel to Camden on Saturday to compete in the S.C. High School League AAA Lower State Championship.
“Going into Lower State, we’re looking at ourselves and the field. We do match up as far as the times we ran and the production we made. We’re in the mix, we just kind of got to go out, run our race and see where the cards fall. I’m confident we’ll come out with a few state qualifiers," O-W Coach Damien Johnson said.
The Bruins will be looking forward to competing after an impressive performance at the Region 5-AAA track meet on May 4, with freshman JeNia Haigler having a huge day.
Haigler placed first in the women’s 400 meters, the long jump and the triple jump, as well as coming in second in the 200 meters.
"I feel like I did a good job. I went out there focused and determined," Haigler said. "But I do feel like there were some things I could improve. I felt really good. It was something I wasn’t expecting to achieve, especially knowing I am in a lower grade than everyone,” Haigler said.
Jenia’s mother Nicole Haigler said the freshman indeed was surprised.
“It took a minute for it to all sink in. It’s all starting to settle in now. It’s finally starting to hit her. Her hard work is finally starting to pay off," Mrs. Haigler said.
Other athletes claiming firsts at the region meet were:
- Nije Huggins- women’s disc throw
- Adria Chapple – 100-meter women’s hurdles
- Jabari Moss – 110-meter men’s hurdles
- Nah’Shawn Hezekiah – men’s long jump
- John White – men’s shot put
- Maurice Livingston – men’s high jump
“We were able to put together a real good staff. The plan we came up with to train the kids to be ready for the region meet was a great plan and then execution of the plan with the coaches staying consistent was really great," Johnson said. "The group of kids we have this year really bought into what was going on and took the coaching."