Freshman wins big for O-W track

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will travel to Camden on Saturday to compete in the S.C. High School League AAA Lower State Championship.

“Going into Lower State, we’re looking at ourselves and the field. We do match up as far as the times we ran and the production we made. We’re in the mix, we just kind of got to go out, run our race and see where the cards fall. I’m confident we’ll come out with a few state qualifiers," O-W Coach Damien Johnson said.

The Bruins will be looking forward to competing after an impressive performance at the Region 5-AAA track meet on May 4, with freshman JeNia Haigler having a huge day.

Haigler placed first in the women’s 400 meters, the long jump and the triple jump, as well as coming in second in the 200 meters.

"I feel like I did a good job. I went out there focused and determined," Haigler said. "But I do feel like there were some things I could improve. I felt really good. It was something I wasn’t expecting to achieve, especially knowing I am in a lower grade than everyone,” Haigler said.

Jenia’s mother Nicole Haigler said the freshman indeed was surprised.