Orangeburg Prep 15, Northside Christian Academy 3

Latron Moorer and Jake Plummer each had rushing touchdowns to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 15-3 win over Northside Christian Academy Friday.

The Indians rushed for over 200 yards as a team. Defensively, Orangeburg Prep forced three turnovers including interceptions from Jahmari Locke and Brayden Gramling. Austin Hall recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

Jefferson Davis Academy 28, Holly Hill Academy 22 (OT)

Jefferson Davis Academy (2-1) defeated Holly Hill Academy (1-1) 28-22 in overtime to snap the Raiders 39-game winning streak dating back over three seasons.

JDA was led by Nasir Void who rushed for 91 yards while James Grubbs added 68 yards rushing. Colson Loadholt had two rushing touchdowns in the victory.

Tyree James rushed for two touchdowns to lead Holly Hill and added three interceptions on defense. Ashton Soles completed a touchdown pass to Jody Gillam and had a two-point conversion to Mason Rudd. James also rushed for a two-point conversion.

Defensively, Holly Hill was led by Rudd, Brady Garing, Charlie Perkins and Camdin Harmon. The Raiders will play host to Faith Christian Friday.

Dorchester Academy 66, Cross Episcopal 0

10 different Dorchester Academy players carried the ball as the Raiders rushed for 255 yards on 23 carries and defeated Cross Episcopal 66-0 Friday.

Brenner Dantzler led DA with 81 yards rushing and two touchdowns while John Whetsell added 62 yards and a touchdown. Connor Hartzog finished with 45 yards and a touchdown.

Wayland Gruber completed 10-of-12 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns. John Quattlebaum was 4-of-4 passing for 50 yards and a touchdown. Hartzog led the way with two catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns while Gruber had a 30 yard touchdown catch and Drew Young had an 11 yard touchdown catch.

Defensively, Bryson Connor led the Raiders with six tackles and a pass breakup. Gruber had an interception return for a touchdown; Quattlebaum had two interceptions; Brice Cribb had four tackles including a tackle for loss and forced fumble and Hartzog had four tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Calhoun County 41, Battery Creek 26

Trailing 26-7 at the half, Calhoun County outscored Battery Creek 24-0 in the second half to defeat the Dolphins 41-26 Friday.

Ahmir Smith rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns while Christian Zachary caught six passes for 174 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Amare Haynes had 16 tackles including two tackles for loss and a sack while Evan Jenkins had seven tackles including two tackles for loss.

Blackville-Hilda 39, Allendale-Fairfax 0

The Fighting Hawks improved to 3-0 with a 39-0 win over Allendale-Fairfax Friday. Jaquel Holman rushed for two touchdowns and caught a third to lead Blackville-Hilda.

Samari Williams rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass. Tamari Daniels and Brandon Priester each had a rushing touchdown in the win.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 17, Barnwell 7

Chanston Crosby rushed for a touchdown and James McIntosh connected on a late field goal to help lead Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2-1) to a 17-7 victory over Barnwell.

The Warhorses were led by quarterback Cameron Austin who had a three yard touchdown run in the loss.

St. John’s Christian Academy 22, Calhoun Academy 10

Chase Strickland rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown but Calhoun Academy fell to St. John’s Christian Academy 22-10.

Defensively, Strickland led the Cavs with 12 tackles while Cooper Taylor added 11 tackles and Cameron Crosby had 11 tackles.

Denmark-Olar 24, St. John’s 6

Treveon Hinton completed 11-of-12 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns to help Denmark-Olar defeat St. John’s 24-6.

Tykeem Ross added 11 tackles and eight sacks on defense for the Vikings. He also had a 70 yard touchdown reception.

Edisto 27, Columbia 14 (Saturday)

Terrell Thomas rushed for two touchdowns and threw for a third to help lead Edisto to a 27-14 win over Columbia.

Thomas opened the scoring with a 37 yard pass to Makye Ballen.

Defensively, Alexander Young recovered a fumble in the second half that would set up another Cougar touchdown.

Other Scores

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 61, South Florence 0

Branchville 38, Colleton Prep 31

Wagener-Salley 26, Lake Marion 20

Bethune-Bowman and H-K-T each had bye week