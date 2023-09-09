Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7, Blackville-Hilda 6

Interceptions from Anthony Williams and Y’Zorion Washington helped Bamberg-Ehrhardt escape with a 7-6 victory over Blackville-Hilda Friday night.

Chanston Crosby opened the scoring late in the first quarter with a one yard touchdown run. James McIntosh would add the extra point that would eventually serve as the game-winner.

Blackville-Hilda was able to answer in the second quarter when quarterback Samari Williams completed a 15 yard touchdown pass to Jamarien Priester. A penalty forced the Fighting Hawks to attempt the two-point conversion from the seven yard line. Williams was stopped just short of the goal line to keep the game at 7-6.

BH(BE)1 Blackville-Hilda running back Jaquel Holman takes a handoff against Bamberg-Ehrhardt Friday.

Patrick Henry Academy 35, Calhoun Academy 0

Chase Strickland rushed for 55 yards in Calhoun Academy’s 35-0 loss to Patrick Henry Academy Friday. Jackson Bronson had 48 yards rushing and Cade Carson had 23 yards rushing.

Crews Felder caught a 43 yard pass from Cael Parler.

Defensively, Colt Layton led the Cavs with nine tackles. Strickland had seven tackles and two sacks while Maverick Smith added a sack.

Florence Christian 30, Orangeburg Prep 8

Austin Hall rushed for a touchdown while Walt Mims added a two-point conversion but Orangeburg Prep fell to Florence Christian 30-8 Friday.

Branchville 63, Williston-Elko 20

Philijuan Saldano rushed for four touchdowns to help lead Branchville to a 63-20 victory over Williston-Elko Friday night.

Caleb Smith rushed for two touchdowns while Ashton Preast and Ax Wolpert each added rushing touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets. Seth Shaw added a 50 yard touchdown pass to Aaron Dulaney. Preast was nine-for-nine on PATs

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 55, Military Magnet 0

Derion Stroman rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns, and returned a punt for a touchdown in Hunter-Kinard-Tyler’s 55-0 win over Military Magnet Friday.

Jayshawn Smalls completed four-of-seven passes for 81 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns while Johnez Glover finished with 78 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Defensively, Emauri Blue led the Trojans with eight tackles and two sacks; Stroman had six tackles and a sack; Rayquan Porter had six tackles; Smalls had four tackles and a sack and Nai’Shawn Thomas had two tackles and an interception.

Dorchester Academy 20, Pee Dee Academy 13

Wayland Gruber rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns to help lead Dorchester Academy to a 20-13 win over Pee Dee Academy Friday.

Connor Hartzog added 182 yards rushing and John Whetsell rushed for 34 yards.

Defensively, Chantz Judy led the Raiders with nine tackles including two tackles for loss. Hartzog had five tackles and a pass break up; Gruber had five tackles and an Interception; Whetsell had five tackles and Bryson Connor had four tackles.

Holly Hill Academy 59 Faith Christian 14

Tyree James rushed for four touchdowns to help lead Holly Hill Academy to a 59-14 win over Faith Christian Friday.

Jody Gillam completed a touchdown pass to Charlie Perkins while Parker Kizer and Tarez James each added rushing touchdowns.

Defensively, Gillam returned an interception for a touchdown while leading tacklers included Dylan Rivera, Mason Rudd, Kizer, Camdin Harmon, Perkins and Tyler Green.

Harvest Christian Academy 46, Victory Christian 12

Greg Lihan rushed for 360 yards and five touchdowns and had 40 yards receiving to help lead Harvest Christian Academy to a 46-12 victory over Victory Christian.

Brad Hightower added 100 yards rushing and a two point conversion in the win.

Other Scores

Edisto 41, Bethune-Bowman 0

Calhoun County 49, Burke 0

Allendale-Fairfax 28, Denmark-Olar 26

Wardlaw Academy 36, Andrew Jackson Academy 28

Manning 32, Lake Marion 6

Barnwell 43, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12

Jefferson Davis Academy 43, King’s Academy 0