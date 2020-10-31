WATCH NOW: Holly Hill Academy doubles up Andrew Jackson 40-20

HOLLY HILL – The Holly Hill Academy Raiders are the SCISA 8-Man Region II football champions.
The undefeated Raiders (10-0, 6-0 in region) handed the defending state champion Andrew Jackson Academy Warriors (9-1, 5-1 in region) their first loss of the season on Friday night.
It was the first head coaching loss for the Warriors' Jason Peek, who guided AJA to an undefeated season and the state title a year ago. AJA was 21-0 in games since going 11-1 and losing the 2018 state championship.
Michael Nelson, HHA first-year head coach, celebrated the 40-20 victory with his team and coaching staff after the final horn.
“We just knew we had to battle coming into this game; This game’s been circled on our calendar since the start of the year, and we came in as quote, unquote 23-point underdogs, and I think we made a statement tonight,” Nelson said. “We had some guys go down, some guys step up, we knew that was going to happen. We just have to have guys step up and make plays.
"I think our guys in the trenches made plays tonight, our backs ran the ball hard. We won the turnover battle, that was one of our goals."
HHA opened the game on offense and capped off a 14-play, 50-yard drive with a one-yard run by Zach Pelloni. Crawford Thomas found Harley Watkins for the 2-pt conversion, making the score 8-0.
AJA answered with a score of their own on their first offensive possession, as well. On third and goal, Chase Carson took the pitch from Bug Brunson and rushed in the end zone from 2 yards out. Brunson found Jonathan Schaffer for the 2-point conversion, tying the score.
Pelloni ran 42 yards for HHA’s second score of the game with 7:24 left in the half. The 2-point conversion was no good, giving HHA a 14-8 lead in the second quarter.
The Raiders’ next score also came on a run of more than 40 yards. On the first play of the drive, Marion Breland rushed 54 yards up the sideline for a touchdown. Breland scored the 2-point conversion, giving his team a 22-8 lead with 4:44 left in the half.
The Warriors used the remainder of the time on the clock to answer with points. Brunson found Carter Loadholt for a six-yard passing touchdown as the first half expired. The 2-point conversion was no good, making the halftime score 22-14.
The second half started with the Warriors on offense, and they pulled within two points when Brunson rushed from a yard out for a touchdown, capping a 5-play drive. The 2-point conversion was no good, making the score 22-20.
HHA extended its lead at the 3:21 mark of the third quarter. Breland rushed four yards into the end zone for six, the 2-pt. conversion was no good, giving the Raiders the 28-20 advantage.
Pelloni rushed for his second score of the contest, this time for 67 yards up the sideline. The 2-point conversion was no good, making the score 34-20 with 5:35 left to play.
The Raiders only passing attempt came in the fourth quarter, and it resulted in six points. Breland passed to a streaking Watkins 10 yards downfield and Watkins ran 44 yards from there for the score. The 2-point conversion was no good.
The Raiders racked up the rushing yards, with most of the yardage coming from the legs of Pelloni (27 carries for 210 yards, 3 TDs) and Breland (13 carries for 89 yards, 2 TDs).
Pelloni, a senior, was pumped about the region championship victory and talked about his performance.
“I was thinking, I’m doing it for the people that are on the field with me, and it don’t feel no better than doing it with the team that I’ve got," Pelloni said. "I wouldn’t trade them for the world, they’re my brothers.
"I love all of them."
HHA was led by Perrin Breland with 15 tackles, Marion Breland with 13 tackles, Dyson Dantzler with 7 tackles, Pelloni with 7 tackles and a fumble recovery, Davin Walling with 7 tackles, Ramsey Norris with 6 tackles, and Tyler Wright with 5 tackles.
AJA was led offensively by Brunson, who totaled 110 rushing yards and a score. Brunson was 9-of-17 passing for 68 yards.
Shaffer led the Warriors with 21 tackles, while Brunson had 15 tackles, Kevin Barnes had 8 tackles, and both Tucker Cook and Moye Brandt added 6 tackles.
AJA will play host to Jefferson Davis Academy next Friday in the first round of state playoffs.
HHA will play host to W.W. King Academy next Friday in the first round of state playoffs.
“We’re going to prepare just like we do every week," Nelson said. "We’re going to break down film, we’re going to get out here and condition, work hard in practice... Our practices are harder than the games, and our kids are just ready to compete.
"You’ve got to compete, execute, and win ball games. A 40-20 region championship win, that’s something to be proud of; but we’ve got three more games to go to reach our ultimate goal of a state championship.”
