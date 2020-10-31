WATCH NOW: Holly Hill Academy doubles up Andrew Jackson 40-20

AJA answered with a score of their own on their first offensive possession, as well. On third and goal, Chase Carson took the pitch from Bug Brunson and rushed in the end zone from 2 yards out. Brunson found Jonathan Schaffer for the 2-point conversion, tying the score.

Pelloni ran 42 yards for HHA’s second score of the game with 7:24 left in the half. The 2-point conversion was no good, giving HHA a 14-8 lead in the second quarter.

The Raiders’ next score also came on a run of more than 40 yards. On the first play of the drive, Marion Breland rushed 54 yards up the sideline for a touchdown. Breland scored the 2-point conversion, giving his team a 22-8 lead with 4:44 left in the half.

The Warriors used the remainder of the time on the clock to answer with points. Brunson found Carter Loadholt for a six-yard passing touchdown as the first half expired. The 2-point conversion was no good, making the halftime score 22-14.

The second half started with the Warriors on offense, and they pulled within two points when Brunson rushed from a yard out for a touchdown, capping a 5-play drive. The 2-point conversion was no good, making the score 22-20.

