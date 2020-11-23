WATCH NOW: Bamberg-Ehrhardt football holds off Whale Branch 18-15 in lower state semifinal

BAMBERG — Bamberg-Ehrhardt didn't score in the second half on Friday, but it didn't need to in taking an 18-15 SCHSL Class A football lower state semifinal win over Whale Branch at Leon Maxwell Stadium.

The Red Raiders depended on their defense, which allowed just 8 points in the regular season, to allow just 8 points in the second half against the Warriors and hold onto what was left of an 18-7 halftime lead.

In a battle of two 8-0 teams, B-E won out, leaving Whale Branch with an 8-1 final record.

The Red Raiders are 9-0 and will play at Lake View (7-0 record) next Friday for the Class A Lower State Championship. The Wild Gators got by Carvers Bay on Friday with a 30-22 win.

"The defense played good in the second half," said Robert Williams, B-E head coach. "We were trying to get one more (score), but they are a great team, they are physical, and we got a few first downs, punted away and let the defense play. We buckled down and played strong in the fourth quarter.

"Our defense has given up a few more points, but when they need to step up, they step up big. I think we've got a good, solid team. We advance to play another week."