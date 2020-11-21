UNBEATEN RAIDERS: Holly Hill Academy wins state title with 56-14 victory over Richard Winn Academy

LEXINGTON – The Holly Hill Academy Raiders are the 2020 SCISA 8-Man football state champions.

The Raiders finished the season with a perfect 12-0 record, defeating the Richard Winn Academy Eagles 56-14, Friday night at Northside Christian Academy. RWA finished the season with a 6-1 record.

“We worked so hard this year, and I’m just so proud of them and our staff; We just put so much hours into work and preparation, film study, and on the field; I’m just so proud of these kids,” said Michael Nelson, Holly Hill Academy first-year head coach. “They deserve every ounce of this, and the good thing is we’ve got a large percentage of our team coming back next year, and I fully expect us to be back here.

"But, these seniors, undefeated season, second time in school history. I’m so glad that we were able to send them out in this fashion.”

Nelson said the season and the state championship is a testament to the hard work of his team and his staff. This was Nelson’s inaugural season as the head coach of the team, but his staff was familiar with the players and their abilities.

“It’s unbelievable; We started at the bottom and we worked our way here," Nelson said. "(Recent Raiders coach) Tommy Breland, he should get a lot more credit than what he’s getting.