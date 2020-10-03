Unbeaten Holly Hill Academy wins 77-14 at home over Summerville's Faith Christian

HOLLY HILL — The Holly Hill Academy Raiders dominated the Faith Christian School Knights in a 77-14 region win Friday night to remain unbeaten.
The Raiders (5-0, 2-0 in region) scored 70 first-half points and limited the Knights (0-5, 0-3 in region) on offense.
“We knew they were young, but we really just wanted to focus on our passing game," Raiders Head Football Coach Michael Nelson said. "We haven’t been able to really focus on that in the first half of the season, and we wanted to improve on our game. ...we didn’t want to just kind of punish them in the trenches.
"We need to work on ourselves, get us better in the first half. We had some special teams touchdowns early, that helped add to that score.”
Nelson was also glad that younger players were able to get some valuable playing experience.
“Our young guys played the whole second half and got some good, quality minutes, so that was good for them,” Nelson said. “We’ve just got to get stronger on the defensive line, and we’ve got to understand assignments from our first string all the way to our third string.
"Guys have to know when they’re put into the game their assignment, and they’ve got to execute."
The Raiders opened the game with a score. Junior Marion Breland took the opening kickoff and raced 55 yards for a score. Crawford Thomas passed to Zach Pelloni for the 2-point conversion, and the score was 8-0.
The Knights fumbled the ball on the fourth play of their first drive and Breland recovered for the Raiders. On the very next play, Thomas rushed 40 yards for a touchdown. Breeland ran for the 2-point conversion, making the score 16-0.
The Knights fumbled again on offense, and Harley Watkins recovered for the Raiders.
Four plays later, Pelloni ran 20 yards for a score. Breland rushed for the 2-point conversion and the Raiders led 24-0.
The HHA offense increased the lead to 32 with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Thomas to Pelloni, followed by a successful 2-point conversion by Carter Judy.
Faith Christian scored its first points of the game with less than a minute left in the first quarter. Justin Kelly rushed 15 yards for a score, and Will Watts ran in the 2-point conversion.
The HHA special teams unit scored their second touchdown of the game on the following kickoff. Pelloni scooped up a squib kick and ran 77 yards for a score. Breland passed to Thomas for the 2-point conversion, making the score 40-8.
Perrin Breland intercepted a Watts’ pass at the beginning of the second quarter, and the HHA offense wasted no time finding the end zone. On the second play following the pick, Marion Breland found Perrin Breland for a 45-yard passing score. Marion Breland connected with Pelloni for the 2-point conversion and a 48-8 lead.
The HHA defense forced another turnover, as Pelloni intercepted a pass. The offense capitalized, as Marion Breland found Jacob Rogers for a two-yard passing score. Marion Breland connected with Watkins for the 2-point conversion, making the score 56-8.
A 42-yard pass from Watkins to Perrin Breland for a touchdown extended the lead. Watkins connected with Perrin Breland for the 2-point conversion, making the score 64-8 with 4:31 left in the first half.
Mason Rudd scored HHA’s final touchdown of the first half on a two-yard rush. The Rogers’ PAT kick was no good, making the score 70-8 at halftime.
The Raiders scored their only points of the second half in the third quarter, when Marion Breland found Joseph Huffham for a 50-yard passing score. Rogers’ PAT kick was good, making the score 77-8.
The Knights scored the final points of the game on a five-yard run by Watts with 1:29 left in the game. The 2-point conversion was no good.
Pelloni led the way offensively for HHA, totaling 103 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. Thomas was 4-of-8 passing for 77 yards and one score. Marion Breland went 2-for-2 for 51 yards and two scores. Watkins was 1-for-1 for 42 yards and a score.
HHA was led defensively by Perrin Breland with 8 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception, Jackson Canaday with 7 tackles, Clay Canaday with 6 tackles and a fumble recovery, Marion Breland with 5 tackles, Lucas Carroway with 5 tackles and an interception, Dyson Dantzler with 5 tackles, Rudd with 5 tackles, Huffham with 5 tackles, Harley Watkins with 3 tackles, a fumble recovery, Pelloni with 4 tackles and an interception.
The Raiders will travel to play the Conway Christian Eagles in another region game next Friday.
“We’ve got a good opponent in Conway Christian and a long drive, so we’ve got to stay focused," Nelson said. "We want to play for a state championship, so it’s game by game and we’ve got to be ready to execute week by week."
