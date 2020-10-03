Unbeaten Holly Hill Academy wins 77-14 at home over Summerville's Faith Christian

HOLLY HILL — The Holly Hill Academy Raiders dominated the Faith Christian School Knights in a 77-14 region win Friday night to remain unbeaten.

The Raiders (5-0, 2-0 in region) scored 70 first-half points and limited the Knights (0-5, 0-3 in region) on offense.

“We knew they were young, but we really just wanted to focus on our passing game," Raiders Head Football Coach Michael Nelson said. "We haven’t been able to really focus on that in the first half of the season, and we wanted to improve on our game. ...we didn’t want to just kind of punish them in the trenches.

"We need to work on ourselves, get us better in the first half. We had some special teams touchdowns early, that helped add to that score.”

Nelson was also glad that younger players were able to get some valuable playing experience.

“Our young guys played the whole second half and got some good, quality minutes, so that was good for them,” Nelson said. “We’ve just got to get stronger on the defensive line, and we’ve got to understand assignments from our first string all the way to our third string.

"Guys have to know when they’re put into the game their assignment, and they’ve got to execute."