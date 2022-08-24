THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Weather wreaks havoc in first week

Week Zero lasted longer than usual for the T&D Region.

Instead of a single Friday night of action, high school football took place over a span of four days due to weather. It started Wednesday in Rowesville with Bethune-Bowman falling to Dann Holland and the Pelion Panthers. Prior to Pelion, Holland coached Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to state championships in 2013 and 2014.

It officially ended Saturday night with Calhoun County defeating Cross 27-8.

Week Zero gridiron giants

Trey Hinton (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - two interceptions

Derrick Simons (Bethune-Bowman) - two touchdowns (rushing and passing)

Connor Hayes (Calhoun Academy) - 100 passing yards, two touchdowns

Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy) - two rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown

Cade Carson (Calhoun Academy) - 11 tackles

Caleb Bryan (Dorchester Academy) - 120 rushing yards, two touchdowns, passing touchdown

Connor Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) - 102 rushing yards, TD, passing touchdown, 10 tackles

Manning Thompson (Dorchester Academy) - three interceptions, five tackles, pass breakup

Ivan Williams (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – 12 tackles

Anthony Mack (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – 29-of-39 passing, 389 yards, two touchdowns

Ahmir Smith (Calhoun County) – 105 yards rushing, TD, 45-yard interception return

Christian Zachary (Calhoun County) – six catches, 144 yards, touchdown

Justen Brunson (Calhoun County) – eight tackles, four sacks

Season openers Friday

Week One will see the remaining T&D Region teams make their 2022 debuts on Friday.

Blackville-Hilda will usher in the era Thursday night against rival Barnwell, while Woodland plays host to Bethune-Bowman.

Orangeburg Prep plays host to Dorchester Academy at its new home stadium on the lower campus. Andrew Jackson Academy faces Clarendon Hall and Holly Hill Academy begins its quest for a three-peat at home against Holy Trinity.

Denmark-Olar, which saw its season-opener last week vs. First Baptist canceled due to bad weather, opens the season at county rival Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Speaking of rivalry

Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s 34-0 win over Edisto was the 19th consecutive victory in the series for the Red Raiders.

SCISA VS. SCHSL

The early season schedule originally featured a pair of public school vs. private school matchups on the gridiron.

Denmark-Olar’s matchup with First Baptist was canceled, while Dorchester Academy defeated Branchville 32-12.

Quotable

“We started slow. It was a wet, nasty night. We committed a lot of penalties and had some first-game jitters, but I wanted our players to face some adversity.” -- Bamberg-Ehrhardt head coach Corey Crosby following the win over Edisto in his first game at the helm.

SC Prep Football Class A Media Poll

1. Southside Christian (11)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8)

3. Lamar

4. Christ Church

5. Whale Branch

6. Baptist Hill

7. Johnsonville

8. St. Joseph's

9. Lake View

10. Calhoun County

Others receiving votes: Lewisville, C.A. Johnson, Wagener-Salley, Latta