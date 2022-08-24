 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
THURSDAY MORNING QUATERBACK

THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Weather wreaks havoc in first week

  • 0

Week Zero lasted longer than usual for the T&D Region.

Instead of a single Friday night of action, high school football took place over a span of four days due to weather. It started Wednesday in Rowesville with Bethune-Bowman falling to Dann Holland and the Pelion Panthers. Prior to Pelion, Holland coached Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to state championships in 2013 and 2014.

It officially ended Saturday night with Calhoun County defeating Cross 27-8.

Week Zero gridiron giants

Trey Hinton (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - two interceptions

Derrick Simons (Bethune-Bowman) - two touchdowns (rushing and passing)

Connor Hayes (Calhoun Academy) - 100 passing yards, two touchdowns

Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy) - two rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown

People are also reading…

Cade Carson (Calhoun Academy) - 11 tackles

Caleb Bryan (Dorchester Academy) - 120 rushing yards, two touchdowns, passing touchdown

Connor Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) - 102 rushing yards, TD, passing touchdown, 10 tackles

Manning Thompson (Dorchester Academy) - three interceptions, five tackles, pass breakup

Ivan Williams (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – 12 tackles

Anthony Mack (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – 29-of-39 passing, 389 yards, two touchdowns

Ahmir Smith (Calhoun County) – 105 yards rushing, TD, 45-yard interception return

Christian Zachary (Calhoun County) – six catches, 144 yards, touchdown

Justen Brunson (Calhoun County) – eight tackles, four sacks

Season openers Friday

Week One will see the remaining T&D Region teams make their 2022 debuts on Friday.

Blackville-Hilda will usher in the era Thursday night against rival Barnwell, while Woodland plays host to Bethune-Bowman.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL REVIEW: Bamberg-Ehrhardt shuts out Edisto

Orangeburg Prep plays host to Dorchester Academy at its new home stadium on the lower campus. Andrew Jackson Academy faces Clarendon Hall and Holly Hill Academy begins its quest for a three-peat at home against Holy Trinity.

Denmark-Olar, which saw its season-opener last week vs. First Baptist canceled due to bad weather, opens the season at county rival Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Speaking of rivalry

Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s 34-0 win over Edisto was the 19th consecutive victory in the series for the Red Raiders.

SCISA VS. SCHSL

THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: New coaching faces on sidelines for new year

The early season schedule originally featured a pair of public school vs. private school matchups on the gridiron.

Denmark-Olar’s matchup with First Baptist was canceled, while Dorchester Academy defeated Branchville 32-12.

Quotable

“We started slow. It was a wet, nasty night. We committed a lot of penalties and had some first-game jitters, but I wanted our players to face some adversity.” -- Bamberg-Ehrhardt head coach Corey Crosby following the win over Edisto in his first game at the helm.

SC Prep Football Class A Media Poll

1. Southside Christian (11)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8)

3. Lamar

4. Christ Church

5. Whale Branch

6. Baptist Hill

7. Johnsonville

8. St. Joseph's

9. Lake View

10. Calhoun County

Others receiving votes: Lewisville, C.A. Johnson, Wagener-Salley, Latta

Thomas Grant Jr.

Grant, Jr.

Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant agrees to stay with the Nets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News