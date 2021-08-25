 Skip to main content
THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Tough first week for local teams
THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Tough first week for local teams

For all intents and purposes, Week 0 was a tough one for T&D Region teams.

COVID-19 continues to plague schedules as seen with games canceled involving Orangeburg Prep, Bethune-Bowman and Denmark-Olar. Branchville and Dorchester Academy also had to back out of their public-vs.-private school meeting.

Even teams that were able to take the field were unable to finish for other reasons. Orangeburg County School District teams Lake Marion and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North had their game halted due to lightning. The Gators led 33-12 at halftime in head coach Jarvis Davis’ debut.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: After tough loss, Saints take on Barnwell

Then there were the unforeseen circumstances that resulted in Orangeburg-Wilkinson switching its season opener away from home to Bluffton to face May River. The Bruins fought back to get within a score with 3:51 left but the missed 2-point conversion proved costly in a 34-33 loss.

Another team that had a hard-fought Week 0 loss in Beaufort County was Calhoun County. The Saints led by as many as 12 points before Whale Branch rallied to take the lead with 1:26 left on Joseph Hicks’ second kickoff return for a touchdown for the 54-50 victory.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt football opens with 22-7 win at Edisto

Meanwhile, it was a winning night for Bamberg County teams. Bamberg-Ehrhardt defeated Edisto 22-7 for its 17th consecutive win in the Highway 301 series, while Andrew Jackson Academy posted a 28-0 win over Colleton Prep.

Hopefully, a more complete Week 1 schedule will be available for high school football fans.

Week 0 gridiron giants

  • Jonathan Schaffer (Andrew Jackson Academy) -- 10 tackles, 55 rushing yards
  • Reese Donahue (Andrew Jackson Academy) -- 80-yard interception return TD
  • Nick Folk (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) -- 135 rushing yards, 2 TDs
  • Russell Brunson (Calhoun County) -- 2 passing TDs, 2 rushing TDs

Daveoun Vereen (Edisto) -- 146 total yards, TD

Quotable

T&D REGION FOOTBALL: O-W opens season with 34-33 road loss

"We shot ourselves in the foot." -- both Edisto head coach Preston Deaver and B-E head coach Robert Williams used the same description of their offensive performances Friday night.

S.C. Media Class A poll

1. Southside Christian (14)

2. Lamar

3. Whale Branch

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. (tie) Wagener-Salley

6. (tie) Lake View

8. Baptist Hill

9. Lewisville

10. Ridge Spring-Monetta

Others receiving votes: Great Falls, Hannah-Pamlico, C.A. Johnson, Allendale-Fairfax, Johnsonville, Whitmire

MaxPreps Class A rankings

1. Southside Christian

2. Lamar

3. Wagener-Salley

4. Lake View

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Ridge Spring-Monetta

8. McCormick

9. Green Sea-Floyd

10. Whale Branch

17. Calhoun County

19. Branchville

25. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

31. Denmark-Olar

35. Bethune-Bowman

38. North

This week’s games

Calhoun County at Barnwell (Thursday)

Hilton Head Christian at Dorchester Academy

Denmark-Olar at Estill

John Paul II at Orangeburg Prep (canceled)

Bluffton at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Greenwood Christian at Calhoun Academy

Branchville at Calhoun Falls Charter

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Cane Bay

Edisto at H-K-T/North

Thomas Grant Jr.

Grant, Jr.

Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.

