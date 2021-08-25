THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Tough first week for local teams

For all intents and purposes, Week 0 was a tough one for T&D Region teams.

COVID-19 continues to plague schedules as seen with games canceled involving Orangeburg Prep, Bethune-Bowman and Denmark-Olar. Branchville and Dorchester Academy also had to back out of their public-vs.-private school meeting.

Even teams that were able to take the field were unable to finish for other reasons. Orangeburg County School District teams Lake Marion and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North had their game halted due to lightning. The Gators led 33-12 at halftime in head coach Jarvis Davis’ debut.

Then there were the unforeseen circumstances that resulted in Orangeburg-Wilkinson switching its season opener away from home to Bluffton to face May River. The Bruins fought back to get within a score with 3:51 left but the missed 2-point conversion proved costly in a 34-33 loss.

Another team that had a hard-fought Week 0 loss in Beaufort County was Calhoun County. The Saints led by as many as 12 points before Whale Branch rallied to take the lead with 1:26 left on Joseph Hicks’ second kickoff return for a touchdown for the 54-50 victory.