THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Tough first week for local teams

For all intents and purposes, Week 0 was a tough one for T&D Region teams.
COVID-19 continues to plague schedules as seen with games canceled involving Orangeburg Prep, Bethune-Bowman and Denmark-Olar. Branchville and Dorchester Academy also had to back out of their public-vs.-private school meeting.
Even teams that were able to take the field were unable to finish for other reasons. Orangeburg County School District teams Lake Marion and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North had their game halted due to lightning. The Gators led 33-12 at halftime in head coach Jarvis Davis’ debut.
Then there were the unforeseen circumstances that resulted in Orangeburg-Wilkinson switching its season opener away from home to Bluffton to face May River. The Bruins fought back to get within a score with 3:51 left but the missed 2-point conversion proved costly in a 34-33 loss.
Another team that had a hard-fought Week 0 loss in Beaufort County was Calhoun County. The Saints led by as many as 12 points before Whale Branch rallied to take the lead with 1:26 left on Joseph Hicks’ second kickoff return for a touchdown for the 54-50 victory.
Meanwhile, it was a winning night for Bamberg County teams. Bamberg-Ehrhardt defeated Edisto 22-7 for its 17th consecutive win in the Highway 301 series, while Andrew Jackson Academy posted a 28-0 win over Colleton Prep.
Hopefully, a more complete Week 1 schedule will be available for high school football fans.
Week 0 gridiron giants
- Jonathan Schaffer (Andrew Jackson Academy) -- 10 tackles, 55 rushing yards
- Reese Donahue (Andrew Jackson Academy) -- 80-yard interception return TD
- Nick Folk (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) -- 135 rushing yards, 2 TDs
- Russell Brunson (Calhoun County) -- 2 passing TDs, 2 rushing TDs
Daveoun Vereen (Edisto) -- 146 total yards, TD
Quotable
"We shot ourselves in the foot." -- both Edisto head coach Preston Deaver and B-E head coach Robert Williams used the same description of their offensive performances Friday night.
S.C. Media Class A poll
1. Southside Christian (14)
2. Lamar
3. Whale Branch
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. (tie) Wagener-Salley
6. (tie) Lake View
8. Baptist Hill
9. Lewisville
10. Ridge Spring-Monetta
Others receiving votes: Great Falls, Hannah-Pamlico, C.A. Johnson, Allendale-Fairfax, Johnsonville, Whitmire
MaxPreps Class A rankings
1. Southside Christian
2. Lamar
3. Wagener-Salley
4. Lake View
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Ridge Spring-Monetta
8. McCormick
9. Green Sea-Floyd
10. Whale Branch
17. Calhoun County
19. Branchville
25. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
31. Denmark-Olar
35. Bethune-Bowman
38. North
This week’s games
Calhoun County at Barnwell (Thursday)
Hilton Head Christian at Dorchester Academy
Denmark-Olar at Estill
John Paul II at Orangeburg Prep (canceled)
Bluffton at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Greenwood Christian at Calhoun Academy
Branchville at Calhoun Falls Charter
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Cane Bay
Edisto at H-K-T/North
Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.