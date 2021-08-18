THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Return to a full schedule -- hopefully

After a one-year hiatus, Thursday Morning Quarterback makes its return.
Last season saw both S.C. High School League and SCISA teams experience their share of challenges during the pandemic. A shortened public school playoff field made it possible for only three T&D Region teams (Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Blackville-Hilda and Woodland) to qualify.
The Red Raiders managed to reach the Class A Lower State finals, losing 20-7 to eventual state runner-up Lake View.
Over in SCISA, it was a storybook season for Holly Hill Academy. Under first-year head coach Michael Nelson, the Raiders completed a perfect season at 12-0 to claim the 8-man title.
It was the program's third state title and first since 2014.
For the second straight year, Orangeburg Prep came within a victory of reaching its first SCISA final since 1994. Despite fighting back to get within a point in the final minutes, the Indians fell 22-21 to eventual Class 2A runner-up Carolina Academy.
With the S.C. High School League returning to a full 32-team playoff format and it and SCISA determined to play a full season, things appeared to be heading back to normal for the 2021 season.
But COVID-19 has once again reared its ugly head, resulting in postponements, cancellations and an air of uncertainty regarding schedules. While some regions have opted to play early over non-region contests, others are going forward hoping to avoid the worst.
A schedule change already announced by SCISA's Michael Fanning has Orangeburg Prep visiting Ben Lippen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. General admission is $8 and tickets for visiting students is $4.
Also, the Week Zero game between Branchville and Dorchester Academy is off.
Friday games are:
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Edisto
- May River at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
- C.A. Johnson at Denmark-Olar
- Lake Marion at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North
Year 2
For the second straight year, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and North High School will combine their rosters to compete in Region 3-A.
The Eagles are expected to add 12 players to the roster. Games will be played in Norway. The team finished 3-3 last season under head coach Tony Felder.
New coach
Jarvis Davis is back in The T&D Region
After spending last season under former Hunter-Kinard-Tyler state championship coach Dann Holland at Region 5-AA champion Pelion, Davis now looks to lead Lake Marion to success in Region 6-AA.
"I got my start as a football coach in Orangeburg County,” Davis said after his hiring. “I see this as a great opportunity to give back to the community, school district and people who opened doors for me."
Davis and Estill's Marcus Livingston are two former assistants under Holland at H-K-T who are currently S.C. High School League head coaches.
Eye on O-W
Orangeburg-Wilkinson is competing in its second season in Region 5-3A.
The Bruins placed fourth last season in the region, finishing behind defending champion and Lower State runner-up Gilbert, Brookland-Cayce and Strom Thurmond, a team they defeated 23-13.
“Tough conference, but we’ll be able to prepare for it," O-W head coach Kevin "Butch" Crosby said.
"We know how tough it is,” Crosby said. “We played in it last year, so we have our mindset on playing tough football every Friday night."
Gilbert head coach Chad Leaphart also has his eye on the Bruins. The Indians have won the region title three of the five seasons under Leaphart and, while they defeated O-W 32-13 at the Bruins Den last season, he called it one of their toughest games of the season.
"Coach Crosby down there has done a great job with those guys," Leaphart said. "Those guys are really good on defense and they're hard to move the ball and score on."
The two teams open region play against each other Oct. 1 in Gilbert.
Class A media poll
The preseason Class A rankings by a panel of sports editors and writers:
1. Southside Christian (10), 2. Lake View, 3. Lamar, 4. Whale Branch, 5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 6. Blackville-Hilda, 7. Baptist Hill, 8. Wagener-Salley, 9. C.A. Johnson, 10. Lewisville
Others receiving votes: Carvers Bay, Johnsonville, McBee, North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Allendale-Fairfax, C.E. Murray, Great Falls, Denmark-Olar
Maxpreps.com Class A poll
1. Southside Christian
2. Lake View
3. Lamar
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. Wagener-Salley
7. McCormick
8. Green Sea Floyds
9. Whale Branch
10. Johnsonville
16. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North
19. Calhoun County
21. Branchville
29. Denmark-Olar
35. Bethune-Bowman
Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.