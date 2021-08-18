THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Return to a full schedule -- hopefully

Davis and Estill's Marcus Livingston are two former assistants under Holland at H-K-T who are currently S.C. High School League head coaches.

Eye on O-W

Orangeburg-Wilkinson is competing in its second season in Region 5-3A.

The Bruins placed fourth last season in the region, finishing behind defending champion and Lower State runner-up Gilbert, Brookland-Cayce and Strom Thurmond, a team they defeated 23-13.

“Tough conference, but we’ll be able to prepare for it," O-W head coach Kevin "Butch" Crosby said.

"We know how tough it is,” Crosby said. “We played in it last year, so we have our mindset on playing tough football every Friday night."

Gilbert head coach Chad Leaphart also has his eye on the Bruins. The Indians have won the region title three of the five seasons under Leaphart and, while they defeated O-W 32-13 at the Bruins Den last season, he called it one of their toughest games of the season.

"Coach Crosby down there has done a great job with those guys," Leaphart said. "Those guys are really good on defense and they're hard to move the ball and score on."

The two teams open region play against each other Oct. 1 in Gilbert.