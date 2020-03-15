Three O-W Bruins ink scholarships in football, track

"We preach to them about the academics, because there's only so much you can do with your athletic ability. The academic part has to be a good habit that they make a part of their everyday schedule."

Carter, who chose N.C. A&T over Johnson C. Smith and North Carolina Central, plans to study kinesiology.

"A&T made it pretty much like a family thing when I went up on my official visit, so they hands down won me over," Carter said. "The academic advisers really impressed me, letting me know that they aren't going to let me fall behind while I'm there.

"It was a family decision. And the Aggies have a championship-winning program, something we have been trying to instill here at Orangeburg-Wilkinson. So, I'm ready to go in, put in the work and try to get A&T back to the Celebration Bowl."

After one more football season in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference against teams including N.C. Central, Florida A&M and South Carolina State, the North Carolina A&T athletic program is moving to the Big South Conference for the 2021-2022 calendar of competition.

