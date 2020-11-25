Thanksgiving tradition: Bamberg-Ehrhardt seeking football title

Williams can't remember the last time B-E missed the playoffs. He took over the B-E program in 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator on Kevin "Butch" Crosby's staff with the program for a decade. In Williams' first season at the helm in 2018, B-E lost an overtime game to Carvers Bay in the third round of Class 2A playoffs, a season after reaching the Class 2A state title game. This Lake View team just eliminated Carvers Bay in a 30-20 game last Friday.

"It's a testament to both programs that we are here, the tradition both programs have and what the kids put into it," said Daryl King, head coach at Lake View for his 13th season. "It's what we hoped that we would have for our team this week in the postseason; our kids, they fight hard and play hard. Last week our offense came through for the win, but most weeks we can depend on our defense to come through.

"You can tell they (the Red Raiders) are very well-coached, the line is huge on offense and defense. They are going to line up and and try to knock you back. On offense, they can run with everyone in the backfield, they have capable receivers and the quarterback puts it on the money. They don't make mistakes," King said.