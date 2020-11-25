Thanksgiving tradition: Bamberg-Ehrhardt seeking football title

Few things have seemed normal about the year 2020.
But this is Thanksgiving week and Bamberg-Ehrhardt football is preparing to play in another lower state title game.
The Red Raiders (9-0 record) take on 10-time state champion Lake View (8-0) in Dillon County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Yes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. It's late November and B-E is still playing football.
The Red Raiders last won state in 1990. Lake View has two state titles in the past 20 years.
But both communities avidly support their football teams year round, and both programs are perennial playoff contenders, hungry to add to their respective trophy cases.
"Lake View has a great program, one of the premier programs in the state of any class," said Robert Williams, B-E's third-year head coach. "Their coaches and players expect to be there every Thanksgiving.
"Our players get on the field and they expect to win, too. I think they are going to be the best team we have played, without a doubt. Their offensive line gets after it hard, they have two of the best running backs we've seen this year, and they run at you or around you. Defensively, they have two big linebackers, they run to the ball well as a team and they like to hit you. These are two football communities and that's what they expect, to be playing on Thanksgiving week."
Williams can't remember the last time B-E missed the playoffs. He took over the B-E program in 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator on Kevin "Butch" Crosby's staff with the program for a decade. In Williams' first season at the helm in 2018, B-E lost an overtime game to Carvers Bay in the third round of Class 2A playoffs, a season after reaching the Class 2A state title game. This Lake View team just eliminated Carvers Bay in a 30-20 game last Friday.
"It's a testament to both programs that we are here, the tradition both programs have and what the kids put into it," said Daryl King, head coach at Lake View for his 13th season. "It's what we hoped that we would have for our team this week in the postseason; our kids, they fight hard and play hard. Last week our offense came through for the win, but most weeks we can depend on our defense to come through.
"You can tell they (the Red Raiders) are very well-coached, the line is huge on offense and defense. They are going to line up and and try to knock you back. On offense, they can run with everyone in the backfield, they have capable receivers and the quarterback puts it on the money. They don't make mistakes," King said.
The Red Raiders advanced to this level with an 18-15 home win against then-unbeaten Whale Branch last Friday, despite not scoring after halftime. Senior quarterback Treyton Still ran for a touchdown and passed for another to senior wideout Frank Hyland. Hyland added a punt return for a touchdown to give the Red Raiders an 18-7 halftime lead, en route to the victory.
"It's been a long year for our kids, a lot different changes to the football preseason and school plans and not being able to hang out with friends," Williams said. "But we've got this far.
"Last year, we had a lot of kids playing new positions, with new responsibilities, and we lost in the second round. This team expected to be here this week."
B-E has 19 seniors on its roster, while Lake View has 15.
"That experience, it shows, the seniors have been playing football a long time," King said. "They look forward to this time of the year in Bamberg, and we do too, it's part of our expectations.
"The biggest thing is we are thankful we've gotten to play this year, glad the High School League allowed us to play. We've been fortunate to be able to play all of the games we have."
The Wild Gators lost the chance to play regional rivalry games against Dillon and Mullins, but added Class 3A's Waccamaw to the schedule. Lake View won 28-14 at defending two-time state champion Green Sea Floyds in Week 1 and has found ways to win every game since.
Lake View is led in the running game by senior tailbacks JaCorreus Ford and Adarrian Dawkins, along with the running and passing of junior quarterback D.J. Bethea.
"Both teams are going to try to run the football," Williams said. "It's going to come down to who can hold onto the football, and who can make plays on special teams or come up with a big defensive play.
"In playoffs, we've found a way to win. I've told our guys, something bad is going to happen in that game for us, but we can't fall apart. We probably have to score in different ways this week, can't just line up and run every play."
Coach King agrees that whichever team has more success establishing the line of scrimmage with the run game should have the advantage on Friday.
"With them (B-E), you add that dual-threat quarterback and they run him about as much as the running backs, so it turns into smash-mouth football at some point," King said. "Their defense is scary, giving up just 8 points in the regular season.
"With the Lower State Championship on the line, you know it's not going to be a pushover win for either team."
Bamberg-Ehrhardt through nine games is averaging 32 points per game, while holding opponents to an average of 4.7 points. By comparison, the 2017 Red Raiders team that played Abbeville in the Class 2A title game allowed an average of just 5.6 points per game and was also led by current defensive coordinator Corey Crosby.
Lake View through eight games has averaged 30.5 points per game while holding opponents to an average of 12.4 points.
The Red Raiders have six shutouts this season while the Wild Gators have been scored on at least once in every game.
In recent years, the Red Raiders have only played the Wild Gators once, with Bamberg-Ehrhardt taking a 26-0 win at Lake View in the playoffs in 2005.
That shutout win involved play from two of the Red Raiders' all-time defensive greats, Da'Quan Bowers (former Clemson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end) and Ricky Sapp (former Clemson, New York Jets, Houston Texans linebacker).
Both programs have produced top-level players who've played in college and beyond. In recent years, B-E has had A.J. Cann (former South Carolina guard, currently with the Jacksonville Jaguars) reach the NFL. And former B-E quarterback/defensive back A.J. Williams is now a linebacker for Wake Forest.
In recent years, Lake View has produced Anthony Waters (former Clemson linebacker, drafted by San Diego Chargers, won a Super Bowl ring with New Orleans Saints), Quandon Christian (former Clemson linebacker and team captain, currently on Jeff Scott's coaching staff as an assistant along with B-E's Bowers), and Darius Leonard (S.C. State's all-time leading tackler, a brother of Waters, 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year while making the most tackles in the league that season, 2019 NFL Pro Bowl linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts).
This is Thanksgiving week, and it offers a matchup between two storied programs in Palmetto State football history.
