TD CLUB: Strong says college offenses have changed how defenses must play

"We've had our sights on practicing, but we just got pretty much all of our team out of quarantine. But, it's so close to exams that we are doing some work with our (position) groupings outside, and we have decided to postpone the practice part until the first part of January. We've got until this coming Monday to say yey or nay to our conference, as to whether or not we are playing this spring."

With 7 MEAC member programs still saying they are active, there is a possibility that SC State could play all 6 opponents in the conference in the spring 2021 schedule.

"We haven't had a (coronavirus) positive test on our team in about a week and a half," Pough said. "We haven't had anybody get really sick, and we are trying to keep old folks, people like me, from getting it."

Pough recalled, in his days coaching with Strong, that several coaches would meet most mornings before daylight at Williams-Brice Stadium to get a run or a long walk in for exercise prior to the work day.

"I still get up at 4:30 in the morning and I still work out, I guess it's just a habit," Strong said. "I've had a lot of good stops in coaching. It's been a fun ride for us all, and I've enjoyed every minute of it. There are ups and downs, but it's been more good than bad.