TD CLUB: Strong says college offenses have changed how defenses must play

Perhaps no other current coach on any Southeastern Conference football staff has as much experience at various SEC programs than Charlie Strong.
Currently a defensive analyst for Nick Saban's Crimson Tide at Alabama, Strong was the guest speaker on Thursday for the Orangeburg Touchdown Club meeting via Zoom and The Times and Democrat FaceBook page.
Strong, at age 60, has been an assistant or interim head coach at 5 current SEC programs, including Florida, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Alabama. He also served as head football coach at Louisville, Texas and South Florida.
During his time as defensive coordinator for the Gamecocks (1999-2002), Strong worked alongside Buddy Pough, now entering his 19th season as head football coach at South Carolina State.
Pough introduced Strong on Thursday, after updating fans on how his Bulldogs' program is doing, after a recent quarantine and stoppage of off-season practices. SC State found out this week that Florida A&M will not be playing a spring 2021 football schedule, meaning the Rattlers won't open the season against the Bulldogs, as previously scheduled. FAMU has played its last game as a member of the MEAC, moving to the SWAC for the 2021 fall season.
"Some college teams are having a tough time with the virus deal this week, with several games being postponed," Pough said. "But, at least in the SEC, it looks like they've got enough games postponed that they don't have enough open dates on the back end of the schedule.
"We've had our sights on practicing, but we just got pretty much all of our team out of quarantine. But, it's so close to exams that we are doing some work with our (position) groupings outside, and we have decided to postpone the practice part until the first part of January. We've got until this coming Monday to say yey or nay to our conference, as to whether or not we are playing this spring."
With 7 MEAC member programs still saying they are active, there is a possibility that SC State could play all 6 opponents in the conference in the spring 2021 schedule.
"We haven't had a (coronavirus) positive test on our team in about a week and a half," Pough said. "We haven't had anybody get really sick, and we are trying to keep old folks, people like me, from getting it."
Pough recalled, in his days coaching with Strong, that several coaches would meet most mornings before daylight at Williams-Brice Stadium to get a run or a long walk in for exercise prior to the work day.
"I still get up at 4:30 in the morning and I still work out, I guess it's just a habit," Strong said. "I've had a lot of good stops in coaching. It's been a fun ride for us all, and I've enjoyed every minute of it. There are ups and downs, but it's been more good than bad.
"Having worked for Coach (Lou) Holtz and now Coach (Nick) Saban, they are a lot alike in many ways, since both of them are so driven, like any successful person who knows what they want to get accomplished. They aren't going to change who they are for anybody."
When asked about facilities across the college football landscape, Strong said the competition to be the best is never just on the field of play.
"Alabama facilities, and I've seen a lot of Clemson's facilities, but it is an arms race with every program now," Strong said. "Everybody is trying to get to that next level.
"With young people now, it's such eye candy and such an attraction. It is big in the recruiting race. The facilities South Carolina built are really nice. Somebody else is always improving or adding onto their facilities."
Many have speculated that football defenses, as a whole, were behind in preparation for the 2020 season, due to restrictions in place to safeguard against COVID-19 outbreaks within programs. Strong believes a lot of the higher scoring for offenses is just the direction of the sport.
"You look at the recruiting now, and the game is so offense-driven," Strong said. "When I was out in Texas, offenses spread you out and you had to show your hand (on defense).
"The ball is out of the hand so quick with quarterbacks now. Everyone wanted that speed rusher. But, now, by the time that speed rusher gets there, the ball is gone. The run game is so different now, because people are mixing the throw game with the run game. And they are protecting the quarterback, you can't get near the quarterback. The game is so different now. It's gone from having all the 300-pounders inside to beat people up and clog gaps. Now you've got be athletic, because people are trying to get the ball on the perimeter."
Also during Thursday's online meeting, Orangeburg Prep senior tight end/receiver A.J. Tolbert and Branchville junior linebacker Connor Carleton were both recognized as ATI Physical Therapy Players of the Week.
Tolbert led the Indians with 254 yards of total offense and 3 touchdowns in Friday night’s 24-22 home playoff win over Florence Christian. He touched the ball 11 times on offense, with 7 yards rushing and a touchdown on 4 carries, 4 receptions for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns, and 109 yards on 2 kickoff returns and a punt return. Tolbert also led the Indians with 13 tackles.
Carleton led the Yellow Jackets with 13 tackles, including 2 tackles for a loss, one of which was a quarterback sack, and a fumble recovery in Friday’s 58-6 home win over Military Magnet in Branchville's season finale.
The guest speaker for next Thursday's Orangeburg Touchdown Club meeting via Zoom and FaceBook Live will be Dan Radakovich, athletics director at Clemson.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.